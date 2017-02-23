The Best Appetizers To Serve All Spring Long
After a long winter, we're all looking forward to dining al fresco and hosting outdoor barbecues. As you're starting to venture outside more to soak up some sun for Easter dinner, Mother's Day brunch, a bridal shower, or upcoming graduation this spring and summer, don't neglect the most delicious start to any celebratory menu: the celebratory starters. These bite-sized appetizers feature the most colorful and juiciest fruits and vegetables of the bunch, as well as a lighter flavor profile to keep you and your dinner party guests satisfied (but not too full) until the second course. We guarantee that these tasty appetizers will cure your spring fever.
Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines
You can prepare the egg salad for this herbaceous appetizer one day in advance to save you time on the day you'll be serving.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Upgrade the traditional cream cheese and pepper jelly duo by adding pan-fried shrimp to top off each cracker.
Collard Dip
Recipe: Collard Dip
Serving this dip with fresh colorful veggies will create a beautiful display to welcome spring.
Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers
Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers
Make sure to use regular, not thick cut bacon, for these skewers so it'll cook evenly with the shrimp
Basic Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs
You may want to double the recipe for this no-frills appetizer, depending on how many guests you're serving.
Cheese Dreams
Recipe: Cheese Dreams
Appetizers that can be made ahead are always a winner in our book.
Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly
A creamy, cheesy dip is a welcome addition to any menu. This starter can be served with the crudité or bread of your choice.
Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad
While these cheese puffs are delicious on their own, they're even better when filled with ham salad.
Mamau's Cheese Straws
Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws
A bowl of cheese straws will start any gathering out on the right note.
Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise
Choosing the ripest tomatoes is key to ensuring this 20-minute appetizer tastes its best.
Classic Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Classic Pimiento Cheese
With warmer weather around the corner, it's time to break out the pimiento cheese to make bite-sized, tea sandwiches or to enjoy with saltines.
Picnic Egg Salad
Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad
No matter the occasion, egg salad is a great starter that comes together in just 15 minutes.
Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls
This recipe combines two classic appetizers into one bite-sized savory treat.
Fried Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Fried Deviled Eggs
Add a little crunch to deviled eggs by frying the egg whites before adding the creamy filling.
Ham Delights
Recipe: Ham Delights
This tried-and-true appetizer requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time and is sure to be loved by guests of all ages.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Frozen mini pastry shells are a convenient base for a flavor-packed mushroom filling.
Baked BLT Dip
Recipe: Baked BLT Dip
This recipe transforms the classic sandwich into your new favorite dip.
Deviled Potatoes
Recipe: Deviled Potatoes
Two Southern classics, deviled eggs and potato salad, collide to create these tiny delicacies.
Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs
We elevated the typical deviled egg recipe with plenty of bold Tex-Mex flavor to really wow your guests.
Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip
Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip
Say hello to a much improved and tastier version of classic spinach dip. The kicker here is the flavorful addition of sweet Vidalia onions.
Party Poppers
Recipe: Party Poppers
It wouldn't be a spring party without a little heat.
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
Impress your guests with this sophisticated five-ingredient appetizer recipe.
Mini Caprese Bites
Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites
These show-stopping party skewers will have you dreaming of long, warm nights spent outdoors with family and friends.
Strawberry Caprese Salad
Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad
This sweet and tart appetizer doubles as a fresh, crisp salad.