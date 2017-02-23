The Best Appetizers To Serve All Spring Long

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 10, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

After a long winter, we're all looking forward to dining al fresco and hosting outdoor barbecues. As you're starting to venture outside more to soak up some sun for Easter dinner, Mother's Day brunch, a bridal shower, or upcoming graduation this spring and summer, don't neglect the most delicious start to any celebratory menu: the celebratory starters. These bite-sized appetizers feature the most colorful and juiciest fruits and vegetables of the bunch, as well as a lighter flavor profile to keep you and your dinner party guests satisfied (but not too full) until the second course. We guarantee that these tasty appetizers will cure your spring fever.

Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Egg Salad and Asparagus Tartines

You can prepare the egg salad for this herbaceous appetizer one day in advance to save you time on the day you'll be serving. 

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Upgrade the traditional cream cheese and pepper jelly duo by adding pan-fried shrimp to top off each cracker. 

Collard Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Collard  Dip

Serving this dip with fresh colorful veggies will create a beautiful display to welcome spring. 

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers

Make sure to use regular, not thick cut bacon, for these skewers so it'll cook evenly with the shrimp 

Basic Deviled Eggs

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs

You may want to double the recipe for this no-frills appetizer, depending on how many guests you're serving. 

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

Appetizers that can be made ahead are always a winner in our book. 

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

A creamy, cheesy dip is a welcome addition to any menu. This starter can be served with the crudité or bread of your choice. 

Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

While these cheese puffs are delicious on their own, they're even better when filled with ham salad.

Mamau's Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws

A bowl of cheese straws will start any gathering out on the right note. 

Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise

Choosing the ripest tomatoes is key to ensuring this 20-minute appetizer tastes its best. 

Classic Pimiento Cheese

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Classic Pimiento Cheese

With warmer weather around the corner, it's time to break out the pimiento cheese to make bite-sized, tea sandwiches or to enjoy with saltines. 

Picnic Egg Salad

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Cat Steele

Recipe: Picnic Egg Salad

No matter the occasion, egg salad is a great starter that comes together in just 15 minutes. 

Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

Credit: Anna Theoktisto/Getty Images

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese Sausage Balls

This recipe combines two classic appetizers into one bite-sized savory treat. 

Fried Deviled Eggs

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Fried Deviled Eggs

Add a little crunch to deviled eggs by frying the egg whites before adding the creamy filling. 

Ham Delights

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ham Delights

This tried-and-true appetizer requires just 10 minutes of hands-on time and is sure to be loved by guests of all ages. 

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Frozen mini pastry shells are a convenient base for a flavor-packed mushroom filling. 

Baked BLT Dip

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Baked BLT Dip

This recipe transforms the classic sandwich into your new favorite dip. 

Deviled Potatoes

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Deviled Potatoes

Two Southern classics, deviled eggs and potato salad, collide to create these tiny delicacies.

Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Tex-Mex Deviled Eggs

We elevated the typical deviled egg recipe with plenty of bold Tex-Mex flavor to really wow your guests.

Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Spinach-and-Vidalia Dip

Say hello to a much improved and tastier version of classic spinach dip. The kicker here is the flavorful addition of sweet Vidalia onions. 

Party Poppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

It wouldn't be a spring party without a little heat.

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

Impress your guests with this sophisticated five-ingredient appetizer recipe.

Mini Caprese Bites

Credit: William Dickey

Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites

These show-stopping party skewers will have you dreaming of long, warm nights spent outdoors with family and friends.

Strawberry Caprese Salad

Credit: IAIN BAGWELL

Recipe: Strawberry Caprese Salad

This sweet and tart appetizer doubles as a fresh, crisp salad.

