Easy Appetizers That Won't Spoil the Feast
When hungry guests arrive for a holiday feast or family reunion, greet them with quick and easy appetizers that won't ruin their appetite for the main event. A refreshing cocktail and a selection of small-bite appetizers will keep friends and family content until it's time to sit down to mouthwatering main dishes, savory sides, and show-stopping desserts. Seafood lovers will gobble up our Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese and West Indies Crab Salad. Even picky eaters will pick on our Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce, and don't blink because you might miss the Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli. These one-and two-bite appetizers are just what your crew needs to tide them over until dinner without spoiling appetites.
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
These bite-sized appetizers are incredibly delicious, with flaky phyllo dough shells surrounding creamy, tasty Brie cheese. Simple to make, these easy holiday treats come together in under 20 minutes.
Party Poppers
Recipe: Party Poppers
Satisfy hungry houseguests with a spicy two-bite appetizer stuffed with chicken-cream cheese filling and wrapped in some hickory-smoked bacon.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites
The addition of sweet potatoes to the recipe gives a delightful and tasty Southern twist to this classic holiday appetizer, while chorizo sausage lends a bit of spice.
Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips
This flavorful, no-cook shrimp dip is prepared, chilled, and ready to go in under an hour. This is also delicious spread on crostini.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
These vegetarian appetizers may be big on flavor, but they won't spoil your appetite for dinner. You can substitute your favorite herb for the tarragon, and even add a bit of spice for a Southern twist.
Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli
Recipe: Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli
Instead of serving plain olives in a bowl, wow everyone with these fried olives. Don't pass on the Blue Cheese Aïoli for store-bought dressing—trust us on this one!
Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
Recipe: Slow-Roasted Cherry Tomato Bruschetta
Bruschetta traditionalists, hear us out on this one. Slow roasting your fresh summer tomatoes brings a whole new rich, sweet flavor to your favorite appetizer.
Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups
Frozen mini phyllo pastry shells are the store-bought secret to an adorable one-bite appetizer when you're hosting last-minute guests.
Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups
Recipe: Grilled Yellow Squash Roll-Ups
Summer farmers' markets often leave us with an abundance of fresh squash, and these cute, colorful roll-ups are a fun way to use it up when entertaining.
Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Recipe: Spicy Sweet Potato Crostini
Go ahead and consider this your staple appetizer for fall. This new way to enjoy sweet potatoes looks and tastes amazing.
Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli
Recipe: Fried Artichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli
Artichokes don't have to go right in a dip. These fried artichoke hearts will change the way you think about them.
Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
Recipe: Spicy Strawberry-Goat Cheese Crostini
This beautiful appetizer proves strawberries don't just belong in your spring desserts.
Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese
The beloved combination of pepper jelly and cream cheese gets a cocktail party-worthy upgrade with these pre-portioned, two-bite crackers.
Mini Caprese Bites
Recipe: Mini Caprese Bites
This 20-minute appetizer is light and easy. Serve them in individual glasses to limit germs spreading around the table.
Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
Recipe: Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
We're sharing tiny appetizers that your guests hopefully won't fill up on too much to spoil their dinner, but be warned: They just might eat these up before you can blink.
Easy BBQ Shrimp
Recipe: Easy BBQ Shrimp
Put these quick BBQ Shrimp on mini skewers for an easy grab-and-go appetizer for guests.
Cranberry Brie Bites
Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites
Give your go-to brie bites recipe a festive spin for the holidays with the addition of cranberry sauce.
West Indies Crab Salad
Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad
This light crab salad is a Mobile, Alabama, specialty. Serve it with crackers (locals love classic Saltines with it) or in individual lettuce cups for guests.
Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Recipe: Melon, Mozzarella, and Prosciutto Skewers
Salty prosciutto, sweet and juicy melon, and soft mozzarella ensure that every bite of this appetizer is full of texture and flavor.
Warm Cheese Box Bites
Recipe: Warm Cheese Box Bites
Busy hosts, keep a batch of these cheese straw upgrades in your freezer at all times for last-minute plans.