The 10 Best Southern Appetizers of All Time, Ranked

As much as Southerners love to gather around the table and feast on dozens of indulgent casseroles, there is something even more nostalgic about grazing on a spread of your grandmother's homemade snacks. Appetizers in the South don't stop at a bag of chips and jar of store-bought dip, and it's engrained to always have the makings of at least one classic recipe on hand at all times, just in case of unexpected drop-in visits from family or friends.

Every family has their own recipes for iconic Southern appetizers like cheese straws, seasoned Saltines, or pimiento cheese—but we'd be as bold to say there is still a hierarchy in place. Frankly, some snacks are better than the rest, and your Southern grandmother knows it as much as we do.

These top 10 best-ever, nostalgic Southern appetizers are all winners in our hearts, but here's how we'd rank them. All in good fun, of course.