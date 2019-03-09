32 Retro Party Appetizers We'll Never, Ever Stop Making

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated June 17, 2022
Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

When we say something is "an oldie but a goodie," it's the highest form of compliment—because somehow it was able to withstand the test of time and trends. No easy feat. While we're happy to say goodbye to the congealed tuna loaf and frozen cheese salad—yes, those were real and once thrived—we're never letting go of these vintage appetizer recipes. These are the all-stars.

Generations of Southern community cookbooks have featured these dips, spreads, bites, and nibbles. That deliciously creamy, cheesy crab dip gracing the holiday spread? Your great-aunt Barb has made many. And those warm, saucy meatballs sitting pretty at the cocktail party? Just ask your grandmother. Because some party appetizers just never die, and thank goodness for that. Many of these party appetizers date decades back—we're betting that this 1960s cocktail party food is ready for its comeback.

Read on for 35 easy and classic finger-food appetizers, both hot and cold, that are so good you won't ever need another party recipe.

Cocktail Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Back in the day, cocktail meatballs might as well have been a requirement on the appetizer spread. We wouldn't mind if that rule stuck around.

Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cheddar-Horseradish-Walnut Cheese Ball

We'll repeat it until the cows come home: It's not a Southern party without a cheese ball.

Mini Tomato Sandwiches

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Tomato Tea Sandwiches

The tomato sandwich is a tale as old as time—but these cookbooks were savvy enough to include a miniature appetizer version, too. Odds are, you know the easy version, but make sure to try our Mini Tomato Sandwiches With Bacon Mayonnaise next.

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Crab dip is always welcome at a friendly gathering, from football tailgates to the Christmas party.

Smoked-Fish Dip

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip

Guaranteed to rake in the compliments, this smoked fish dip is packed full of fresh herbs like scallions, parsley, and dill. 

Basic Pimiento Cheese​​​​​

Credit: Jennifer Causey; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Basic Pimiento Cheese​​​​​​​

Now, every Southern cook knows how to make a top-notch pimiento cheese spread, but the add-on ingredients can change from one to the next, with things like Worcestershire, cayenne, and even shaved onion making appearances. This one is a winner.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Ah, the dip that launched a thousand renditions. This most iconic of snacks comes in many variations, but here's a traditional crowd-pleaser.

Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Butter-Baked Saltine Crackers

Southern hostesses for generations past have known how to upgrade any store-bought staple, including saltine crackers. 

Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Deviled Eggs

Show up with a tray of deviled eggs, and you're instantly the favorite of everyone in the room.

Ham-And-Cheese Sliders

Credit: Photography and Styling: Karen Rankin

Recipe: Ham-And-Cheese Sliders

Southerners will instantly recognize this handheld staple, and the first bite is bound to kickstart all kinds of reminiscing about the last time a melty, gooey, baked ham-and-cheese slider hit the taste buds.

Buttery Toasted Pecans

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans

This is about as simple as it gets—and perfect for setting out in a bowl when unexpected company drops by.

Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan

Something about baking oysters elevates them from basic to party-worthy, and you can't change our minds about that. Parmesan cheese is a tasty pairing with bacon and collard greens. 

Cheese Fondue

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Beer-Cheese Fondue

Either by way of melty cheese or gooey chocolate, fondue gave every cocktail party guest something fun to do back in the day.

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

Crispy bites of salty goodness are what awaits you with this three-ingredient recipe that always disappears before anything else.

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

What's a cheese dream, you might ask? Well, if you don't know, bless your heart. These bites of heaven are enough to make a Southern crowd holler.

Sweet Heat Pickles

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Sweet Heat Garden Pickles

The vintage cookbooks never met something they couldn't pickle, mark our words. It so happens that these pickled vegetables make the perfect appetizer accoutrement.

Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chicken Liver Mousse Crostini with Pepper Jelly

This retro snack might seem out-there to some, but to us it's just nostalgic enough to keep around. This smooth, velvety mousse gets topped with spicy-sweet pepper jelly.

Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Seasoning

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Crab Cake Bites with Old Bay Seasoning

Crab cakes always feel like a delicious splurge for any special occasion, and making them miniature-sized ensures everyone gets a bite. 

Angel Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Angel Biscuits

These fluffy, petite biscuits make the best accessory to any spread, especially when pimiento cheese or chicken salad is involved.

West Indies Crab Salad

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: West Indies Crab Salad

This little-known Southern salad—believed to have originated in Mobile, Alabama—is a beloved party snack you'd find in a tattered coastal cookbook. (But it's still just as popular today.) Place it out with crackers and crudité.

Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Baked Goat Cheese Spread with Pepper Jelly

Pepper jelly and cream cheese is a duo that never disappoints, but goat cheese works just as deliciously and adds a bit of extra tang. 

Party Poppers

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Party Poppers

You can hardly go wrong with a spicy jalapeno stuffed with melty cheese and wrapped in bacon. This recipe is a longtime classic appetizer, reimagined.

Homemade Chicken Salad

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Chicken Salad

It's hard to beat this protein-packed spread for daytime entertaining, no matter if you like a classic recipe or one with extra flair, like our Cranberry Chicken Salad.

Oysters Rockefeller

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Oysters Rockefeller

This recipe dates back to 1899, and since then it's earned a long-standing spot in any Louisiana community cookbook.

Party Puffs with Ham Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheese Puffs with Ham Salad

It doesn't get more festive than party puffs. Classic ham salad just sends it over the edge.

Lump Crab Mornay

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lump Crab Mornay

This dip is decadence in a dish. Its masterful blend of creamy cheese, crabmeat, and just a little bit of heat has long made crab mornay a Southern classic.

Mini Quiches

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Asparagus-and-Goat Cheese Mini Quiches

Mini quiches separate ho-hum brunches and showers from next-level affairs. Smaller snack food is the way to go for instant party success.

Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Creamy Shrimp Dip with Crispy Wonton Chips

Yes, creamy seafood dips were very much in style back in the day. But these crispy wonton chips alone make us want to keep this dip around.

Sparkling Cranberries

Credit: Melina Hammer; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Sparkling Cranberries

Like tasty little jewels, these sugared berries make the perfect party attaché.

Fresh Fruit Salad

Credit: Jen Causey

Recipe: Fresh Fruit Salad

Don't worry, this isn't just cut fruit in a bowl. It's dressed up for a party with orange juice, honey, and mint.

Sausage Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Classic Sausage Balls

Simple, yet totally crowd-pleasing, sausage balls are every Southern cook's three-ingredient trick up the sleeve. Try our updated twist on this classic snack: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites.

Cheese Straws

Credit: Robbie Caponetto; Prop Styling: Mary Beth Wetzel; Food Styling: Pam Lolley

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

You won't find a one-bite wonder like the cheese straw or biscuit. Crunchy, cheesy, and oh-so addicting, they've saved hostesses for generations.

By Kaitlyn Yarborough