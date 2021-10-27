Canapes and Finger Foods

The Best Finger Food Recipes for Silverware-Free Hosting Year-Round  
No utensils required.

43 Holiday Finger Foods Guaranteed To Dazzle Your Party

You can't have just one, y'all.

Thanksgiving Deviled Egg Recipes

Devilishly delicious appetizers for turkey day.

Cranberry Baked Brie Bites

A festive take on your go-to appetizer.

Whether you serve them at a weekend brunch or a holiday cocktail party, you can bet these bite-sized appetizers will be a crowd pleaser.

Savory Cheese Straw Recipes

These cheese straw recipes are Southern entertaining classics. You'll find plenty of ways to serve up these savory bites.

Christmas Crab Cakes

Crab cakes are a special dish that go perfectly with celebrations.

Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Crostinis are simple, fancy appetizers.

Pistachio-Cheddar Shortbread

Savory shortbread should be the star of your holiday parties.
All Canapes and Finger Foods

Cacio e Pepe Puffs

These cheese and pepper bites are the perfect appetizer if you love cacio e pepe pasta.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites Recipe

Note from the recipe developer: In my hometown, you'll find a local twist on sausage balls, the ubiquitous Southern nibble. Sweet potato farmers' wives often mix a bit of roasted sweet potato into the dough. I've switched out breakfast sausage for peppery Mexican-style chorizo.

Carla Hall's Roasted Carrots-in-a-Blanket

This fun, carrot-y spin on traditional pigs-in-a-blanket swaps franks for baby carrots.

Here's How To Throw A Party for One (or More) With Tea Sandwiches

South Carolina food blogger Anne Wolfe Postic turns a kitchen clean-out into happy hour.

Party-Perfect Crostini Recipes

These savory crostini appetizers will have your party guests reaching for more.

Easy & Elegant Tea Sandwiches

The tea sandwich is a quintissential finger food for luncheons and parties. Try these charming and delicious treats for your next get together.

Thu-Ha Nguyen's Vietnamese Egg Rolls

These crisp, golden egg rolls are full of savory flavor and are fun to assemble and fry with family or friends.

Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers with Chipotle Comeback Sauce

These bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers are sure to please everyone.

Lowcountry Shrimp-and-Sausage Muscadine Skewers

These easy shrimp and sausage skewers get plenty of sweet and savory flavor from a sauce made with muscadine wine and lots of spices.

Shrimp Boil Skewers

Serve up these Creole skewers packed with all the fixings of a traditional shrimp boil.

Chopped Chicken Livers on Toast

While it might sound scary, this is basically chicken salad made with livers.

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Forget about cheese and crackers this holiday season.
