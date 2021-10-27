Skip to content Top Navigation
Cranberry Brie Bites
Whether you serve them at a weekend brunch or a holiday cocktail party, you can bet these bite-sized appetizers will be a crowd pleaser.
All Canapes and Finger Foods Cacio e Pepe Puffs
These cheese and pepper bites are the perfect appetizer if you love cacio e pepe pasta.
Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites Recipe
Note from the recipe developer: In my hometown, you'll find a local twist on sausage balls, the ubiquitous Southern nibble. Sweet potato farmers' wives often mix a bit of roasted sweet potato into the dough. I've switched out breakfast sausage for peppery Mexican-style chorizo.
Easy & Elegant Tea Sandwiches
The tea sandwich is a quintissential finger food for luncheons and parties. Try these charming and delicious treats for your next get together.
Shrimp Boil Skewers
Serve up these Creole skewers packed with all the fixings of a traditional shrimp boil.
