30 Best-Ever Appetizers for a Crowd

Every Southern hostess knows the appetizer spread is the star of any party. It's not the stocked bar at a holiday soirée, the riveting conversation at a dinner party, and not even the most exciting round of Yahtzee at game night. It's the bacon-wrapped, cheese-laden bites, dips, and spreads we're housing faster than you can say Jack Robinson.

When we say we'd rather fill up on a hefty dose of tasty, bite-sized appetizers all night than on a three-course meal, we aren't playing. For those of like mind, we've rounded up the best appetizers for a crowd that are easy to make, ready to serve, and sure to leave an impression. Between our classic cheddar shortbread crackers, crowd-pleasing party poppers, and creamy spinach dip, these most popular appetizers will have the crowd begging for mercy. And you reigning as the snack queen.