Aldi's Canned Fried Apples Are Back, and Shoppers Are Baking Up a Storm

When it comes to baking shortcuts, we're usually skeptical. Especially when it comes to the classics. But the social media excitement over Aldi's canned fried apples might have us singing a new tune this holiday season.

Members of The Aldi Nerd Facebook group have been celebrating the return of the cult-favorite canned good since it returned to store shelves on September 8.

From pork chops and pies to dump cakes and cinnamon buns, shoppers have been filling the group with photos of their fuss-free fried apple creations. And we must admit they look pretty darn good.

Terri Peters conducted a taste test for Today and described Aldi's canned fried apples as "similar to apple pie filling in texture, but much less sugary and syrupy."

"The apples taste fresh and flavorful, and their scent reminded me of a fragrant fall-themed apple-cinnamon candle," Peters wrote. "Immediately, I thought of the desserts I could make with my canned apples. I can't wait to warm them up and serve them over a scoop of vanilla ice cream, as the Aldi fans suggested."

Users also recommend them on French toast, waffles, and even on pizza!

Aldi's canned fried apples retail for $1.29 each. You can find them in the seasonal aisle along with the store's other seasonal grocery items and rotating home products.