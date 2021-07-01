Aldi Launches Three Chick-fil-A-Style Dipping Sauces in Polynesian, Chick'n Dipp'n, and Special Sauce Flavors

Dipping in pools. Dipping our faces in front of a handheld fan. Dipping our toes in the lake or the ocean. Dipping into the freezer to get some more ice (and then some). Dipping our favorite grilled foods into sauces, too, of course. Just in time for the 4th of July holiday weekend, Aldi is releasing a new line of dipping sauces from Burman's that will be exclusive to Aldi supermarkets.

As of yesterday, June 30, Burman's Dipping Sauces can be found at select Aldi markets across the country, but they're only limited availability so you better snap these sauces up before stores run out of them. There are three flavors on offer, Chick'n Dipp'n Sauce, Special Sauce, and Polynesian Sauce, and each costs $1.89 a bottle. Safe to say, we'll be doubling up on bottles. We hear they all pair well with Aldi's beloved Kirkwood Breaded Chicken Breast Fillets (often called "Red Bag Chicken," as on the item's Facebook fan page). Or, try any of these dipping sauces with french fries, atop grilled veggies, or as a condiment for nuggets. Needless to say, the possibilities are endless, and all of these sauces' uses are supremely delicious.