Our 10 Favorite Recipes That Use Green Tomatoes

Green tomatoes are a classic Southern food. The fried variety are even so popular that there is a book and a movie named after them. To truly enjoy these delicious treats, you need fantastic green tomato recipes. So, we're sharing our best recipes for how to cook with green tomatoes. Whether you simply want a plate of fried deliciousness with a recipe for Fried Green Tomatoes, or you're looking for more creative ways to use green tomatoes, these green tomato recipes will have you slicing and frying in an instant.

So celebrate green tomatoes with an at-home take on a Southern classic when you fill your plate with Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing, or let those slices be the main attraction in your Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers. Read on to learn how to cook with green tomatoes in a variety of recipes and you'll be on the road to making meals the Southern way.