Our 10 Favorite Recipes That Use Green Tomatoes

By Southern Living Editors Updated July 11, 2022
Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Green tomatoes are a classic Southern food. The fried variety are even so popular that there is a book and a movie named after them. To truly enjoy these delicious treats, you need fantastic green tomato recipes. So, we're sharing our best recipes for how to cook with green tomatoes. Whether you simply want a plate of fried deliciousness with a recipe for Fried Green Tomatoes, or you're looking for more creative ways to use green tomatoes, these green tomato recipes will have you slicing and frying in an instant.

So celebrate green tomatoes with an at-home take on a Southern classic when you fill your plate with Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing, or let those slices be the main attraction in your Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers. Read on to learn how to cook with green tomatoes in a variety of recipes and you'll be on the road to making meals the Southern way.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Fried Green Tomatoes

It doesn't get much more Southern than a plate of Fried Green Tomatoes. Great on sandwiches, in salads, or plain, this is a recipe every Southern cook should master.

Grilled Green Tomatoes with Jalapeño-Honey Vinaigrette

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Grilled Green Tomatoes with Jalapeño-Honey Vinaigrette

When you're firing up the grill, make sure to toss on some green tomatoes to create this summer sides that's as pretty as it is delicious.

Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Green Tomato Stacks with Herb Oil and Crispy Capers

Green tomatoes are the star of these stacks. 

Green Tomato Gazpacho

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ruth Blackburn, Prop Stylist Christine Keely

Recipe: Green Tomato Gazpacho

Make this vibrant and easy blender soup up to a day ahead, and then stash it in the fridge to chill.

Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Fried Green Tomato Salad with Buttermilk Dressing

From start to finish, this recipe takes just 30 minutes to pull together. 

Green Tomato Skillet Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Green Tomato Skillet Pie

Sometimes referred to as the apple pies of summer, pies with green tomatoes prove that they're not just for savory dishes.

Jessica B. Harris' Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Jessica B. Harris' Southern Fried Green Tomatoes

Culinary historian Jessica B. Harris. Harris recommends serving fresh fried green tomatoes with bacon or sausage.

Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Claire Spollen; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Best-Ever Crab Cakes with Green Tomato Slaw

Green tomatoes are the main ingredient in a quick slaw that's the perfect topping for our best-ever crab cakes.

Pickled Green Tomatoes

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Anna Hampton; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch

Recipe: Pickled Green Tomatoes

Pickling green tomatoes will help you keep them on hand in your refrigerator for up to two months (if they last that long).

Green Tomato Mincemeat Pie

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Green Tomato Mincemeat Pie

You'll know this pie is ready to take out of the oven when the juices are bubbling and the crust is golden brown.

By Southern Living Editors