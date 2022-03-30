Louisiana Restaurant Serves 300-foot Po'boy to Benefit Kids with Brain Cancer
Parkway Tavern & Bakery in New Orleans has been serving po'boys since 1929, when the sandwich was known as a "poor boy" and was given away for free to union members and conductors. Over the next 93 years, po'boys have enjoyed a steady rise to fame, and today they're synonymous with Cajun cuisine.
Like the humble sandwich's reputation, Parkway's po'boy has changed quite a bit of over the years, too. Instead of serving them stuffed with French fries for a cheap but filling meal, they're now bursting with fried seafood, homemade roast beef, and andouille sausage. Yesterday, owner Justin Kennedy brought the po'boy back to its charitable beginnings by once again using the dish as a source for good.
He created a fundraiser around a 300-foot-long po'boy that would benefit Hogs for the Cause, a foundation that gives aid to families who have children stricken with pediatric brain cancer.
"This fundraiser was literally a pop-up thought of mine two weeks ago to raise money quickly for Hogs for the Cause," Kennedy told Southern Living.
To raise the money, Kennedy reached out to sponsors and local news outlets to get the word out. Participants purchased a $40 ticket to not only get their piece of the giant po'boy, but also enjoy beer, frozen cocktails, snowballs, jambalaya, and take-home gifts at the fundraiser event. In addition, each ticket holder was entered into a raffle for a private party at Parkway's soon-to-open new dining room.
"We got the word out very quickly, and it is amazing that one little BBQ team raised this amount in 2 hours," he said. "A team of five made this 300-foot sandwich in only 30 minutes, and it was gone in 5."
Kennedy says after a successful event, his team is still counting sales but estimates that they raised around $10,000 to Hogs for the Cause. As for the contents of the historic po'boy? It was made with barbecued Chisesi smoked sausage, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce on Leidenheimer French bread.
Now that's one delicious way to give back!