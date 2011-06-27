40 Okra Recipes That Prove That It's Not Just for Gumbo
Whether fried, pickled, or grilled, no other vegetable tastes quite like okra. Every Southerner has their favorite okra dish, and we’ve rounded up the best okra recipes we could find to showcase this traditional Southern veggie. Try pickled okra for an addictive, tangy treat you can add to a cheese board or in your favorite Bloody Mary recipe. Add another popular Southern ingredient and you have our Fried Pecan Okra, which uses crushed pecans to make a crisp outer coating. Get out the grill and make an easy and delicious appetizer with our recipe for Stuffed Okra Poppers. From main dishes to sides, our best okra recipes offer creative, tasty options for every day of the week. With the help of these okra ideas—and a few inspired flavors—we think you’ll find a new family-favorite recipe to share at your table this summer.
Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal
Cooking in two skillets, or two batches, will allow the okra to get extra crispy.
Okra and Rice Casserole
This casserole is simple to make, but is still packed with an amazing amount of flavor.
Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra
Two Southern classics come together to create one delicious dish.
Field Peas, Corn, and Okra in Country-Ham Cream
Serve these fresh summer veggies alongside skillet cornbread for a meal to remember.
Classic Okra and Tomatoes
This essential summer side is the perfect pair.
Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs
A mixture of lemon juice, hot sauce, and melted butter pack these kebabs with flavor.
Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce
A tangy tomato sauce lightly covers the fresh ingredients in this recipe.
Fried Pecan Okra
Crushed pecans and baking mix form the crisp breading for this classic Southern-style side.
Shrimp and Okra Gumbo
Even though this dinner is made in one pot, it makes 12 servings.
Smashed Fried Okra
What a revelation! Use a meat mallet to smash okra and create more surface area for crispy-brown goodness. Try this at home.
Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra
Use your grill to elevate the flavor of these fresh ingredients.
Okra Creole
Serve flavorful Okra Creole with bacon, veggies, and spices as a side or over rice for an easy entrée.
Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup
Okra can be enjoyed year-round.
Best-Ever Succotash
The ultimate summer side: succotash.
Cajun Chicken Cassoulet
Your family will love this one-pot, spiced-up version of the French meal.
Kardea Brown’s Okra Soup with Shrimp
Honor South Carolina Gullah cuisine with this colorful soup from Food Network star Kardea Brown.
Bourbon-Brined Pickled Peppered Okra
Two Southern staples—bourbon and okra—are an unlikely pair that were actually meant to be.
Maque Choux with Sausage
This Louisiana classic comes together in just one skillet and 25 minutes.
Curried Okra Shoestring Fries
If you thought the only way to fry okra was diced or whole, this addicting recipe will totally change your mind.
Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po’Boys
Leave it to Test Kitchen Pro Ann Taylor Pittman to take one of our favorite Southern sides and put it on one of our favorite Southern sandwiches.
Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Our Test Kitchen deemed this one of the best pots of gumbo they’ve ever put out.
Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra
Of all the yummy deviled egg recipes we’ve come up with, this is a new go-to that’s perfect for potlucks.
Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing
This summer salad is a beautifully delicious and new way to showcase fresh okra.
Stuffed Okra Poppers
Swap your favorite jalapeno popper recipe for this summer-ready version.
Cajun Shrimp Casserole
This is one of our go-to ways to serve up a flavorful casserole to friends in need.
Air Fryer Okra
We’ve found dozens of fun ways to make Southern classics in our new Air Fryers, and this is a Test Kitchen favorite.
Pan-Roasted Okra and Sweet Onions with Lemony Masala
Raleigh, North Carolina, chef Cheetie Kumar created this incredible okra side dish with her late mother’s recipe in mind.
Zesty Pickled Okra
We wouldn’t even dare to whip up a batch of bloody Marys without a spear or two of homemade pickled okra.
Charred Okra-Potato Salad
This summer, we’re swapping our vintage, mayo-laden potato salad for something fresh and straight from the grill.
Hot Sauce Fried Chicken with Pickled Okra Slaw
Pickled okra adds just the right amount of tang to a simple slaw.
Limpin’ Susan
Hoppin’ John’s secret girlfriend is no secret in our Test Kitchen.