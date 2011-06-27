40 Okra Recipes That Prove That It's Not Just for Gumbo

By Southern Living
Updated April 07, 2021
Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Whether fried, pickled, or grilled, no other vegetable tastes quite like okra. Every Southerner has their favorite okra dish, and we’ve rounded up the best okra recipes we could find to showcase this traditional Southern veggie. Try pickled okra for an addictive, tangy treat you can add to a cheese board or in your favorite Bloody Mary recipe. Add another popular Southern ingredient and you have our Fried Pecan Okra, which uses crushed pecans to make a crisp outer coating. Get out the grill and make an easy and delicious appetizer with our recipe for Stuffed Okra Poppers. From main dishes to sides, our best okra recipes offer creative, tasty options for every day of the week. With the help of these okra ideas—and a few inspired flavors—we think you’ll find a new family-favorite recipe to share at your table this summer.

1 of 40

Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Pan-Fried Okra with Cornmeal

Cooking in two skillets, or two batches, will allow the okra to get extra crispy.

2 of 40

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

This casserole is simple to make, but is still packed with an amazing amount of flavor.

3 of 40

Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Pimiento Cheese-Stuffed Pickled Okra

Two Southern classics come together to create one delicious dish.

4 of 40

Field Peas, Corn, and Okra in Country-Ham Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Field Peas, Corn, and Okra in Country-Ham Cream

Serve these fresh summer veggies alongside skillet cornbread for a meal to remember.

5 of 40

Classic Okra and Tomatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Classic Okra and Tomatoes

This essential summer side is the perfect pair.

6 of 40

Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Tina Stamos

Recipe: Shrimp-Okra-and-Sausage Kebabs

A mixture of lemon juice, hot sauce, and melted butter pack these kebabs with flavor.

7 of 40

Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Okra and Chickpeas in Fresh Tomato Sauce

A tangy tomato sauce lightly covers the fresh ingredients in this recipe.

8 of 40

Fried Pecan Okra

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Fried Pecan Okra

Crushed pecans and baking mix form the crisp breading for this classic Southern-style side.

9 of 40

Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Shrimp and Okra Gumbo

Even though this dinner is made in one pot, it makes 12 servings.

10 of 40

Smashed Fried Okra

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Smashed Fried Okra

What a revelation! Use a meat mallet to smash okra and create more surface area for crispy-brown goodness. Try this at home.

11 of 40

Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Grilled Creole Chicken and Okra

Use your grill to elevate the flavor of these fresh ingredients.

12 of 40

Okra Creole

Recipe: Okra Creole

Serve flavorful Okra Creole with bacon, veggies, and spices as a side or over rice for an easy entrée.

13 of 40

Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Hearty Beef and Freezer Veggie Soup

Okra can be enjoyed year-round.

14 of 40

Best-Ever Succotash

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Best-Ever Succotash

The ultimate summer side: succotash.

15 of 40

Cajun Chicken Cassoulet

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cajun Chicken Cassoulet

Your family will love this one-pot, spiced-up version of the French meal.

16 of 40

Kardea Brown’s Okra Soup with Shrimp

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Kardea Brown’s Okra Soup with Shrimp

Honor South Carolina Gullah cuisine with this colorful soup from Food Network star Kardea Brown.

17 of 40

Bourbon-Brined Pickled Peppered Okra

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Bourbon-Brined Pickled Peppered Okra

Two Southern staples—bourbon and okra—are an unlikely pair that were actually meant to be.

18 of 40

Maque Choux with Sausage

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Maque Choux with Sausage

This Louisiana classic comes together in just one skillet and 25 minutes.

19 of 40

Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Curried Okra Shoestring Fries

If you thought the only way to fry okra was diced or whole, this addicting recipe will totally change your mind.

20 of 40

Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po’Boys

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fried Shrimp-and-Okra Po’Boys

Leave it to Test Kitchen Pro Ann Taylor Pittman to take one of our favorite Southern sides and put it on one of our favorite Southern sandwiches.

21 of 40

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Our Test Kitchen deemed this one of the best pots of gumbo they’ve ever put out.

22 of 40

Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra

Credit: Jennifer Causey, Prop Stylist: Lindsey Lower, Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Deviled Eggs with Pickled Okra

Of all the yummy deviled egg recipes we’ve come up with, this is a new go-to that’s perfect for potlucks.

23 of 40

Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Crunchy Okra-and-Corn Salad with Ranch Dressing

This summer salad is a beautifully delicious and new way to showcase fresh okra.

24 of 40

Stuffed Okra Poppers

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Stuffed Okra Poppers

Swap your favorite jalapeno popper recipe for this summer-ready version.

25 of 40

Cajun Shrimp Casserole

Recipe: Cajun Shrimp Casserole

This is one of our go-to ways to serve up a flavorful casserole to friends in need.

26 of 40

Air Fryer Okra

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Air Fryer Okra

We’ve found dozens of fun ways to make Southern classics in our new Air Fryers, and this is a Test Kitchen favorite.

27 of 40

Pan-Roasted Okra and Sweet Onions with Lemony Masala

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Pan-Roasted Okra and Sweet Onions with Lemony Masala

Raleigh, North Carolina, chef Cheetie Kumar created this incredible okra side dish with her late mother’s recipe in mind.

28 of 40

Zesty Pickled Okra

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Zesty Pickled Okra

We wouldn’t even dare to whip up a batch of bloody Marys without a spear or two of homemade pickled okra.

29 of 40

Charred Okra-Potato Salad

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Charred Okra-Potato Salad

This summer, we’re swapping our vintage, mayo-laden potato salad for something fresh and straight from the grill.

30 of 40

Hot Sauce Fried Chicken with Pickled Okra Slaw

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Recipe: Hot Sauce Fried Chicken with Pickled Okra Slaw

Pickled okra adds just the right amount of tang to a simple slaw.

31 of 40

Limpin’ Susan

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards

Recipe: Limpin’ Susan

Hoppin’ John’s secret girlfriend is no secret in our Test Kitchen. 

32 of 40