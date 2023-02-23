Massive Blob Of Stinky Seaweed Has Its Sights Set On Florida... Again

“Like a Stephen King movie.”

By
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep, Senior Staff Writer
Meghan Overdeep
Meghan Overdeep has more than a decade of writing and editing experience for top publications. Her expertise extends from weddings and animals to every pop culture moment in between. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Published on February 23, 2023
Sargassum
Photo:

Marcial Gonzalez/Getty Images

A massive, ever-growing blob of brown seaweed stretching across the Atlantic Ocean could spell trouble for beachgoers again this year as it moves west towards Florida. 

According to University of South Florida (USF) scientists, the sargassum patch doubled in size for the second consecutive month in January, reaching 8.7 million tons and breaking the previous January record of 6.5 million tons set in 2018. And it’s only getting bigger.

“This is very rare in history,” USF oceanography professor Chuanmin Hu told USA Today.  "All we can do now is keep a close eye on what's going on."

The recurring event, which scientists believe is caused by climate change and fertilizer runoff in the Amazon, has been documented since 2011. Last year was a record-breaker for the total amount of sargassum, reaching a peak of 22 million tons in July. Hu predicts that 2023 will be another major sargassum year, with the potential to surpass even 2022.

Florida Atlantic University research professor and algae expert Brian LaPointe told USA Today that years with large amounts of sargassum build on each other “because there is so much seed material to start the next crop.”

“It really becomes a problem when it piles up in the mangroves and causes these dead zones,” LaPointe explained. “It literally fills man-made canals, coming right up in front of peoples homes and surrounding docks.”

In the right amounts, sargassum is essential for marine life. But too much can cause environmental, ecological, and economic problems. Thick mats of it make it hard for sea creatures to move and breathe, and when it dries, sargassum releases hydrogen sulfide gas, which smells like rotten eggs. It's also an eyesore. 

“Our beach could literally be clean at 8 a.m. and three to four hours later a giant mat of sargassum the size of a mall will come in like the blob, like a Stephen King movie,” Tom Mahady, city of Boynton Beach Ocean Rescue chief, told USA Today. "It's not pleasant for swimmers."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Waikiki gets all the people and press; the North Shore, the fame for big waves. But locals head to Oahu’s little-trafficked windward coast. And even fewer make it to this neighborhood beach near Kailua. Bask on sloping white sand bordered by palm trees, t
Some Of The Best Secret Beaches In The USA
Hatchlings trek across the beach
A Passionate Community of Activists, Scientists, and Volunteers Are Devoted To Saving Florida's Sea Turtles
Still life shot of two deck chairs under an umbrella on the beach
The 30 Best Songs About the Beach
Beach Party
50 Reasons We Love Summer in the South
Home Team BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina
The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints
Standing Along Cinnamon Shore Texas
50 Undiscovered Places You'll Love In The South
The Miss Kate, plying the waters of the South Carolina Lowcountry
The Ultimate Boat Trip Through South Carolina's Undiscovered Lowcountry
Jiyeon Lee, Thao Le Thanh Ha, Andrea Chen, Cynthia Lee Sheng, and Jaya McSharma
Food Is A Language of Belonging For These Asian-American Southern Women
Forsyth Park in Savannah, GA
South's Best College Towns
Stephen Hansell
Former Texas Custodian Starting New School Year in a New Role: Teacher
Sally Field and Julia Roberts in Steel Magnolias
Julia Roberts Wasn't the Original Actor Cast as Shelby in Steel Magnolias
John Deere Autonomous Tractor
John Deere Debuts Self-Driving Tractors
Dad Greets Son at Home
North Carolina Dad's Facebook Post About the Life-Changing Impact of a Smile Goes Viral
Joanna and Chip Gaines Today Show
Joanna Gaines Is Making Quarantine Cooking Videos to Help Us All Out
Alabama Barn Quilt Trail
The Story Behind Alabama's Growing Number of Barn Quilts
Raleigh North Carolina NC Drone Skyline Aerial
Four of the Top Five Places to Live According to 'U.S. News & World Report' Are Southern Cities