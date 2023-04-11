Florida Mom Wins $2 Million Lottery Jackpot After Spending Life Savings On Daughter's Cancer Treatment

A Florida mom who sacrificed her “life savings” to support her daughter through cancer won big on a ​​scratch-off ticket the day after her daughter’s final treatment.

Earlier this year Geraldine Gimblet, of Lakeland, claimed a $2 million top prize from the $2,000,000 Bonus Cashworld Scratch-Off game. She reportedly chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00.

Her daughter and granddaughter accompanied her to Tallahassee to claim her winnings last week. Her daughter offered a teary statement to lottery officials.

"The day before my mom bought this ticket, I rang the bell and walked out of the hospital after completing my last treatment for breast cancer,” she recalled. “My mom had taken out her life savings to take care of me when I was sick. I’m just so happy for her!"

Geraldine purchased the lucky ticket from Pipkin Road Beverage Castle in Lakeland. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

"At first the gas station clerk thought there were no tickets left, but I asked him to double check because I like the crossword games the best,” she recalled in a statement. “He found the last one!"

Congratulations, Ms. Geraldine!