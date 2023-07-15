Ocean Water Temperatures Off The Coast Of Florida At An "Unprecedented" High

An alarming rise in water temperatures off the Florida coast has scientists concerned that the Sunshine State's coral reefs could experience severe bleaching or even a die-off this summer.

Recent reports indicate that sea surface temperatures reached the highest level ever recorded, and much earlier in the season than usually seen. “We didn’t expect this heating to happen so early in the year and to be so extreme,” Derek Manzello of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Coral Reef Watch told CNN this week. “This appears to be unprecedented in our records.”

On July 11, buoys off the coast of Florida measured bath water temperatures near 97 degrees Fahrenheit between the southern tip of Florida and the Keys. The Florida Keys are home to seven coral reefs, but according to the NOAA they cover just 5 percent of reef habitat today thanks to warming oceans, pollution, overfishing, and disease. An undertaking called Mission: Iconic Reefs is underway to attempt to restore 3 million square feet of reef.

When the water grows too warm, coral expels the algae living in its tissues and turns white. While coral can survive bleaching, it depends on the algae to obtain food and can eventually starve and die. Sunlight and pollution can also cause bleaching.

Katey Lesneski, monitoring coordinator for Mission: Iconic Reefs, told CNN she has already witnessed bleaching at depths up to 60 feet.



“Just from an ecological standpoint, about 25% of the marine species depend on coral reefs at some point in their lives,” Lesneski said. The Florida economy also depends on the reefs to attract vacationers to the Keys for diving, snorkeling, and fishing.

Ocean temperatures around Florida don't usually peak until late August or September, Manzello said, so ocean temperatures could rise further. If bleaching grows severe, the coral could start to die off within a month, he said.

“It still remains to be seen if this event is going to be more or less severe than previous events,” Manzello told CNN. “However, all of the evidence right now is pointing to the fact that it’s going to be one of the more severe events we’ve seen.”