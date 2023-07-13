Florida Sees Lowest Citrus Crop In Nearly 100 Years Following Hurricane Ian

New data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture paints a bleak picture of Florida’s acres of citrus groves. According to a final report issued Wednesday, the state’s 2022-2023 citrus season was the worst in almost 100 years.

As an industry already dogged by disease attempted to recover from Hurricane Ian, production of oranges dropped by nearly 62%, plummeting from 41.2 million boxes during the 2021-2022 season to just 15.85 million boxes. Grapefruit production saw a similar plunge, dropping from 3.33 million boxes in the 2021-2022 season to 1.81 million this year.

The last time the industry saw numbers this low was the 1929-1930 season, when the state’s iconic citrus groves were infested with Mediterranean fruit flies.

At its peak in the 1990s and early 2000s, Florida regularly produced more than 250 million boxes of citrus fruit each season, The Washington Post reports, noting that production has been falling steadily since greening disease first struck in the mid-2000s.

Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Southwest Florida in late September, caused up to $675 million in damage to citrus groves. According to News Service Florida, between nine and 11 percent of Florida’s 55 million citrus trees were lost in the storm, with the effects of flooding still being felt by the trees that survived.

It’s a dire situation, and experts say that a rebound is still two or three years away. New seedlings need time to take hold and many mature trees have yet to recover from the stress of Hurricane Ian.

In the meantime, some farmers are considering switching to hemp or other crops, and scientists at the University of Florida are working to develop citrus trees that tolerate or resist greening. There’s also hope that federal disaster-relief money will soon start flowing.

But many remain committed to Florida’s signature crop.

“There’s always going to be pressures from development and other things. Alternative crops. Alternative uses for the land. But we still have almost 400,000 acres of citrus in the state of Florida. That’s a massive footprint,” Matt Joyner, CEO of the Bartow-based Florida Citrus Mutual, told News Service Florida. “I’m not sure—other than maybe grazing land—any other single commodity has probably more than that. So, there’s a lot of room to rebuild this industry as we continue to learn how to grow in a greening (disease) environment.”

“Growers are planting now, but you will see that expedited if we get this federal aid across the finish line,” he added.

