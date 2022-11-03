News Local News Virginia Middle Schoolers Spend 200 Hours On Halloween Costume For Little Girl In A Wheelchair Seventh graders at Flint Hill School presented Judy Agricola with her costume on Friday. By Meghan Overdeep Meghan Overdeep Meghan is a senior staff writer at Southern Living. She has been scouring the Internet for the buzziest Southern news since joining the team in 2017. She has never met a story she couldn't tell. Meghan is passionate about animals, current events, history, gardening, and making people smile. You can find her skiing or taking pictures of her dog.Previously, Meghan was the weddings editor for The Knot. She also worked for many years as a freelancer with bylines at InStyle, The Food Network, HGTV Magazine, Runners World, and more. She graduated from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Magazine Journalism. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Updated on November 3, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Flint Hill School On the Friday before Halloween, seventh graders at Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia, presented a unique school project: a Halloween costume for a special little girl. The students teamed up with Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that builds costumes for children in wheelchairs, to make nine-year-old Judy Agricola’s Halloween wish a reality. According to a news release shared by the school, Judy suffers from CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, a rare genetic disorder that requires her to be in a wheelchair. She “adores all things Disney” and hoped to go trick-or-treating this year as a princess. Flint Hill School With help from their teacher, Chris Cook, the students logged over 200 hours designing and building a royal costume for Princess Judy. They presented the magic wheelchair to Judy and her family in a “crowning ceremony” on Flint Hill's campus on October 28. This is the second time Flint Hill students have worked with Magic Wheelchair to create a Halloween costume for a child in a wheelchair. In 2020 they presented 11-year-old Numa Osuna a special Star Wars costume. In a 2020 interview with WUSA9, Cook said he hopes his students' effort will inspire others to help children in need. “The more people get to see people doing nice things and good things to make the world a better place, the more people will be encouraged to do it,” he said. Keep up the good work, y’all! Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit