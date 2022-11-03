Virginia Middle Schoolers Spend 200 Hours On Halloween Costume For Little Girl In A Wheelchair

On the Friday before Halloween, seventh graders at Flint Hill School in Oakton, Virginia, presented a unique school project: a Halloween costume for a special little girl.

The students teamed up with Magic Wheelchair, a nonprofit organization that builds costumes for children in wheelchairs, to make nine-year-old Judy Agricola’s Halloween wish a reality.

According to a news release shared by the school, Judy suffers from CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder, a rare genetic disorder that requires her to be in a wheelchair. She “adores all things Disney” and hoped to go trick-or-treating this year as a princess.

Flint Hill School

With help from their teacher, Chris Cook, the students logged over 200 hours designing and building a royal costume for Princess Judy. They presented the magic wheelchair to Judy and her family in a “crowning ceremony” on Flint Hill's campus on October 28.

This is the second time Flint Hill students have worked with Magic Wheelchair to create a Halloween costume for a child in a wheelchair. In 2020 they presented 11-year-old Numa Osuna a special Star Wars costume.

In a 2020 interview with WUSA9, Cook said he hopes his students' effort will inspire others to help children in need.

“The more people get to see people doing nice things and good things to make the world a better place, the more people will be encouraged to do it,” he said.

Keep up the good work, y’all!

