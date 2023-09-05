Flock Of Flamingos Spotted On The Outer Banks Post-Hurricane Idalia

Now here’s something you don’t see too often!

Nearly a dozen flamingos have been seen roaming the Outer Banks over the past few days, much to the delight of the local birding community.

The National Audubon Society confirmed the flamboyance (yes that’s the official name for a flock of flamingos) after photographer Jeff Lewis captured images of them at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge over the weekend. The refuge, located about 30 miles north of Cape Hatteras, sits about 1,000 miles north of the flamingo’s usual habitat.

Lewis photographed 11 wayward flamingos—three adults and eight immature birds—feeding in the shallows of the refuge’s southernmost pond.

“It was heart-stopping,” he told the society. “My fingers were hitting all the wrong keys on my phone.”

Experts are attributing their rare presence to Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall in the Florida Panhandle on August 30 before moving up through Georgia and North Carolina.

While it’s not uncommon for flamingos to show up in a few odd places after a big storm, experts say that the post-Idalia situation is unique. The five-foot birds, which are considered “non-migratory,” usually reside in Mexico and the Caribbean. But Idalia’s winds blew them across eight states, and as far west as Ohio.

“In the past few days, individuals and small flocks have shown up in a growing list of states, which now includes Alabama and Tennessee. By one tally, more than 150 sightings have been recorded across the Southeast in the last four days,” National Audubon society said.

Greg Neise, a webmaster for the American Birding Association and an administrator of its rare bird alert Facebook group, told USA Today that it’s “unprecedented to get this many flamingos in this many places.”

Lewis told McClatchy News that the flamingos were still at Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge Tuesday morning.

As for their future in the Outer Banks, the National Audubon Society said it’s likely most flamingos will leave in the coming days. Though it’s also possible some might decide to stick around.



