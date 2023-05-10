Gardening Ideas This Wrist-Saving Weeder Gets The ‘Entire’ Dandelion Root—And The Amazon Best-Seller Is On Sale For $9 Precisely pull weeds at the root so they won’t grow back. By Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela Izquierdo Gabriela is a home commerce writer for Better Homes & Gardens, Real Simple, and Southern Living. Living in a small apartment hasn't stopped her from spending countless hours online shopping, finding the best home products for the best prices. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on May 10, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Southern Living As we head into summer, a beautifully maintained lawn and garden will make your home more inviting. And now’s the time to stock up on a few essential spring garden tools to properly prep your lawn. One necessary tool that precisely gets at the roots of pesky weeds and makes sure they don’t pop back up is the Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Weeder—plus, it won’t put strain on your hands and wrists. The hand weeder removes invasive plants without the use of potentially harmful chemicals—and it’s on sale for only $9. The over 300-year-old brand has provided ergonomic designs to its scissors, sewing tools, and gardening essentials which reduce joint pain and muscle fatigue. The ergonomic weeder removes plants at the root with minimal strain on your hands and wrists thanks to its curved SoftGrip handle. Amazon BUY IT: $8.94 (orig. $12.99); amazon.com The double-pronged, rust-resistant cast aluminum head rests on either side of the weed, making it easy to pinpoint what plants you’re removing, so only white clovers, thistles, nettles, and dandelions (to name a few) are removed, not precious grass or greenery. At 12.24 inches long and only 0.42 pounds, the small and lightweight weeder is easy to carry as you hunt down pesky garden invaders. One customer, who left the weeder a five-star review, noted: “If you center the two prongs around the stalk/root of the dandelion and push down about 1 to 1.5 inches, you will be able to lever the entire root of the dandelion out of the ground.” They went on to say that they were able to “minimize” the amount of grass the tool pulled up with the weed. Grampa’s Weeding Tool Is A Nostalgic, Ouiser Boudreaux-Approved Must-Have Another five-star reviewer wanted a tool that would pull weeds without using “toxic chemicals” and had previously purchased a weeder with a straight handle “that was not useful.” The Fiskars weeder, “because of its curve, makes pulling weeds with even deep, strong roots very easy.” Get at the root of weeds without straining your hands with the Fiskars Ergo Scratch Tool Weeder on sale for $9 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Once You Use These Plush Bath Sheets, You’ll Never Want Anything Else This Self-Cleaning Broom And Dustpan Is A Dream For Pet Parents Amazon Shoppers Say This SPF Face Moisturizer Gives Their Skin A ‘Radiant Glow,’ And It’s Just $16