Mom Who Asked Fisher-Price For Toy That Looks Like Her Son Blown Away By Company’s Response

It’s rare that five-year-old Archer “Archie” Coffman sees people that look like him. Not a home, not at school, and not in toy stores.

Archer, a vibrant Black boy with red hair, was adopted by Andrew and Niki Coffman shortly after he was born.

“It's a complicated, huge responsibility when you’re a white parent adopting a child of another race,” Niki told Today. "We knew that going in, and I knew how important it would be for us to make sure that he could see himself."

Niki, who lives in Mississippi, spent the following years searching for toys, books, and even holiday decorations that look like her son to little avail.

Niki Coffman

Archer described the feeling he gets when he can’t find toys that resemble him as “not good.”

"Everyone should have that," the youngster told Today. "It makes them happy."

So, for Archer's fifth birthday, Niki asked friends and family to donate diverse and inclusive toys and books to his predominately white preschool.

Many people donated Fisher-Price's Little People, a line of figurines that includes individuals with different skin tones, hair textures, and physical abilities. Though she was profoundly moved by Fisher-Price’s commitment to diversity, Niki was disappointed that even they didn’t make toys that looked like Archer.

"What is hard to find is a toy with brown skin and red hair," she told Today. "So I wrote to Fisher-Price, thanked them profusely for the work they were doing, and then left a P.S. that said something like: 'If you ever decided to design a Little Person with brown skin and red hair, please let us know.'"

To her surprise, Niki received a response from Gary Weber, the Vice President of Design at Fisher-Price.

"Your story has been shared with everyone who worked on the Little People figures you mentioned, and to say that it made our day would be an understatement," Weber wrote. "You and Archer have inspired us! We know that when kids play with Little People they are playing out scenarios they see in the world around them, and feeling like they are a part of that world is critical."

Weber concluded the letter with a request for the family's address, and on May 23, a package arrived on the family’s doorstep. Inside was a framable letter signed by everyone on the Little People team and… a bunch of tiny Archers.

Niki Coffman

“They got the whole outfit perfect—the sweater, the green shorts, his little loafers,” Niki told Today. “They got his hair perfect.”

She said she immediately burst into tears.

"Archer asked why. I said: 'Archer, they made you.' His little jaw dropped,” Niki recalled. "He snatched the box out of my hands...whipped around and shouted: 'It's me! It's me!' He showed everyone. He didn't put (the toy) down all day."

Niki Coffman

A spokesperson for Fisher-Price told Today that Niki's email was shared "throughout the company and it genuinely touched all of us."

"We felt such a sense of pride knowing how we had impacted this one family," the spokesperson said. "How could anyone not be inspired by both Niki’s letter and that beautiful photo of Archer? It means everything to us. That feeling of joy and excitement we see on every child’s face when interacting or playing with one of our toys is the reason we do what we do."

It touched Archer too.

"I got an Archie Army," he told Today.

