Richmond Zoo Grateful For “Outpouring Of Love And Support” After Fire Leaves One Animal Dead

Employees at the Metro Richmond Zoo in Virginia say they are “overwhelmed” by an outpouring of support from the community after suffering a devastating fire that killed one of the animals and damaged several buildings.

“You are a light in a devastating situation,” the release said.

The fire occurred Sunday night, June 4. Two large buildings that served as home base centers for animal care, vet care, and maintenance operations were destroyed and will need to be rebuilt.

Ten animals were being housed in the structures when the fire broke out. Nine of them were rescued, but one, a meerkat, perished in the fire.

Also lost in the fire were the areas where animal surgeries were conducted and where the animal feed was stored. Veterinary equipment like X-ray and anesthesia machines as well as maintenance equipment and golf carts were burned and rendered unusable.

“The cleanup process is just beginning,” the zoo said.

The zoo release said the staff has been “flexible and creative during these hard times,” and have managed to keep the animals on their regular diets despite the incident.

The zoo continues to operate normally and they say the best way to support them is to “come visit.” All of the exhibits are fully open.

They’ve also listed other ways to help them on their website, including making donations to their online store or purchasing something from their Amazon wish list.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.