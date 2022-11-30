FDA Issues Warning Against Eating Raw Oysters Distributed In Several Southern States

The specific oysters in question are frozen half shell oysters, so check those freezers folks.

By Melissa Locker
Published on November 30, 2022
Oysters on ice
Photo:

VW Pics / Contributor/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a new warning and this one is particularly relevant to Southerners. The FDA is cautioning folks about potentially contaminated raw oysters from South Korea that were distributed across the U.S. and much of the South, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North and South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. 

The oysters in question are, specifically, “frozen half-shell oysters from Dai One Food Co. with a harvest date of February 6, 2022, from Designated Area No. II”, that were sold to restaurants and retailers. After people fell ill, the FDA issued the warning and is alerting the public. 

The oysters are potentially contaminated with a sapovirus and, according to the FDA news release, at least one person was confirmed to have been made ill by the sapovirus and at least nine others are suspected of being made sick by the virus. As with most foodborne illnesses, people who are or could become pregnant, children, the elderly, and anyone with a weakened immune system are more susceptible to becoming seriously ill. If you have recently feasted on oysters and 12 to 48 hours later started to feel, including vomiting or diarrhea, the FDA recommends seeking medical care immediately.

