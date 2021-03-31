Goat Milk Butter Is the Guilt-Free Secret To Your Best-Ever Grilled Cheese
Plus, four more ways to use this trendy refrigerator staple.
Who can argue? Butter is life. But beyond the oozing, creamy goodness of cow milk butter, other possibilities exist. The prime option on the rise is goat milk butter. Why should you add it to your grocery list? Kate Slaney, Brand Manager for Meyenberg Goat Milk Butter (available at Publix and Kroger) gave us five excellent reasons.
Goat Milk Butter Has Major Flavor Benefits
"Goat milk butter has a nutty and earthy flavor," says Slaney. "It gives complexity to dishes compared to regular cow milk butter and elevates even simple recipes." According to Slaney, in baked goods, goat milk butter pairs well with warm flavors such as cinnamon, hazelnuts, pumpkin seeds, and black sesame seeds and lends an umami note to the flavor profile. In savory applications, goat milk butter adds depth (think the best grilled cheese you'll ever have).
It's a Baking Superstar
Planning on baking shortbread cookies or a pie? Goat butter will give them extra love. "Since goat milk butter has a lower melting point than cow milk butter, it creates a beautiful lamination, almost croissant-like," says Slaney. "Therefore, pies bake up incredibly flakey and shortbread nice and crumbly." One tip: You might need to work a little quicker so that the butter doesn't warm up too much during handling.
Health Benefits Play a Role
Liquid goat milk is loaded with nutrients, boasting 18% more calcium, 43% more potassium, and 104% more vitamin A than cow milk. "Goat dairy has smaller size fat particles which produce a smaller and softer curd in the stomach," says Slaney. Read: easily digestible, yet utterly rich buttery goods.
It Spreads Like a Dream
The numbers behind the lower melting temperature are pretty incredible; while cow milk butter melts at 92.6°F, goat milk butter melts at 85°F, a whopping 6° lower. 'This makes it easier to spread on toast," Slaney explains—and to still have that whipped, creamy texture if you're not eating it right away.
WATCH: Chilly Spring Nights Call For Ina Garten's Tomato Soup
Last but Not Least, It's Incredibly Photogenic
Looking to make snow-white buttercream frosting and assemble pristine butter-topped biscuits? Then you should know goat butter is a much crisper white than the yellowish hue of regular cow milk butter. Gorgeous, versatile, and tasty? Sold.