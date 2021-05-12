50 Father’s Day Messages to Let Dad Know Just How Much You Care
It's hard to put into words exactly how you feel about dear old dad. We're here to help.
He's the one that learned how to tie a bow and use a hair dryer so he could help you get ready for school. He coached you through the hard times and passed along as much wisdom as he could (when you would listen, that is). He even had the honor of twirling you around the dance floor on your wedding day. From the big moments to the small, daily smiles, he's been there for you every step of the way. Now it's your turn to show him just how much you care.
If you're staring at a blank card this Father's Day, unsure of how to share your love and appreciation for the backbone of your family, you've landed in the right place. Whether your son is now a father and you're looking for a way to show your pride or your husband deserves a big pat on the back, these Father's Day wishes for all types of dads will show your hero just how much he means to you and your family.
Father's Day Wishes for Your Dad
- No matter how many years go by, one this is for sure: I’ll never be too old to need you, Dad.
- Your time, your love, your attention and care...Dad, you have given me the all the best things in life. I love you! Happy Father’s Day!
- To the one I still think of first when I have a question or need support or advice, Happy Father’s Day!
- Fathers and kids may not always see eye to eye, but they always see heart to heart. I am truly grateful to have you in my life.
- Father’s like you are a rare breed. I’m the luckiest in the world to have you as my own.
- You’re the hero we always need, Dad. From setting the right example even when times get tough to hugging it out just when I need it, you’re always there for me. I hope I can do the same for you. Happy Father’s Day!
- Thanks for the love, the cutting up, the keeping it real. You’re always there for me. Thanks for being just the Dad you are.
- All these years, I’ve still never found anyone who can season the meat for the cookout as well as you. You’re good for our stomachs and our hearts.
- The greatest gift I ever received was having you in my life. Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad around.
- The best teacher I ever had always lived right in my own house. Thanks for teaching me everything you know and then some. Thank you!
Father's Day Wishes for Your Grandfather
- You are this family’s source of strength and happiness. You’re the threat that holds us together, and we couldn’t be more grateful to have a Grandpa like you.
- To the man that’ll will always hold a special place in my heart, Happy Father’s Day to one stellar Grandpa.
- Grandpa, you’ve always told the best stories and the funniest jokes. I hope they never end.
- I hope you know how much I admire the man you are, Grandfather. I’ll always be your biggest fan.
- From my earliest days to today, every memory I have with you has instilled in me the best values: a sense of family, love, tradition, and pride. Thank you and Happy Father’s Day, Grandpa.
- You are the loving and wise foundation this family can always depend upon. You’re the greatest hero we could ever know. We love you!
- Thank you for building a wonderful family that I am so proud to be a part of, Grandpa. Happy Father’s Day!
Father's Day Wishes for Your Husband
- I look at our kids, and I know they have your eyes, your energy, and most importantly, your loving heart. Here’s to the Dad that we’re beyond lucky to have.
- To my loving husband, I can’t imagine anyone who’s a better father than you. Happy Father’s Day!
- I am beyond proud of the father you’ve become and the wonderful husband you are. It’s amazing to watch you day in and day out. Happy Father’s Day, my love!
- You deserve more than one day to honor how special you are to our family. You are amazing every single day, and we can’t thank you enough for all that you do. I love you!
- Never think I don’t notice all the ways you go above and beyond for our family. The kids and I are so lucky to have you.
- Happy Father’s Day to the man of my heart, the father of our children, the love of my life.
- Our kids aren’t the only ones that think of you as a hero. I love you!
Father's Day Wishes for Your Son
- Time really does fly by. It seems like yesterday that you were just a little boy yourself. It’s amazing to see the strong father you’ve become.
- To my son, I am beyond proud of the father you’ve become. Happy Father’s Day!
- Our family’s longstanding tradition of strong, devoted fathers is in good hands with you, son. You’re carrying out our family’s values so beautifully.
- You’ve given me the best gift in life, grandkids, but that doesn’t mean I’m not beaming with pride for the man you’ve become.
- Simply put, you’re a natural as a dad. It really warms our hearts to see you with your little boy.”
- I can only imagine that now that you’re a dad you can relate to the all the love and pride we’ve always felt for you all the better.
- Happy Father’s Day to our wonderful son. Thanks for being such a devoted father to our favorite little one!
Father's Day Wishes for a First-Time Father
- There are many, many more sticky little kisses and crayon-drawn Father’s Day cards in your future. Enjoy every second of it!
- You may be new to it, but I can say for sure that you’re a natural at this ‘daddy’ thing.”
- You’re an amazing new dad. Here’s hoping this will be the first of many memorable Father’s Days for you!
- If you’re ever overwhelmed or feel like you’re out of your league, just look at your happy baby. That’s how you know you’re doing a great, new daddy, no matter what.
- You’ll always remember your first Father’s Day. (Unless you sleep through it, which might be nice, too.) Hope it’s sweet however you spend it!
- You’ve taken on your new role in stride. Happy Father’s Day with pride for the great new dad you are and anticipation for all the exciting times ahead.
Father's Day Wishes for a Father-Like Figure
- You're like a father to me, and today, I just want to thank you. You’ve always been there for me and you’ve had such a profound impact on my life.
- Your time is important, and I can’t thank you enough for sharing it with me.
- So much of who I am is because you made a brave and loving choice to be here for me.
- Not everyone carries an official father title, but that doesn’t mean you don’t carry just as much importance in my life.
- You're like a father to me. Today, I just want to thank you for showing up for me all these years. You’ve made just an impact on me.
- I feel like we were meant to be family. So, Happy Father’s Day to the man that’s been like a father to me.
- Happy Father’s Day to the man who is teaching me how to be the best I can be.
Funny Father's Day Wishes
- Your job is done. You did great…I turned out perfect!
- So, you may not actually know everything you claimed to all these years, but you sure had me fooled for quite some time.
- Sending you all of my love on this Father’s Day. I suppose it’s the least I can do considering all of the gray hairs I’ve put on your head over the years.
- Today is all about you! Enjoy it while you can…tomorrow the focus will back to the rest of us again.
- Happy Father’s Day! We’ll just drop the beer off by your recliner and leave you the remote (for a few hours at least).
- Thanks for trying to teach me all the things I need to know in life. I suppose I should have paid a little bit more attention…good thing I still have you on speed dial!