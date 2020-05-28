21 Sweet Father's Day Gift Ideas Perfect For a First-Time Dad

By Southern Living Editors
Etsy/DoozyDesigns

Celebrating Father’s Day is incredibly special no matter how many times you get to celebrate it, but no year will feel quite as nostalgic and unique as the first one. It’s a year of totally new experiences and amazing memories being made. Nonetheless, being a new dad is as difficult as it is rewarding, which is exactly why we bake dad his favorite cake, cook his most beloved meal, and snag a perfect gift to commemorate the occasion. On a first-ever Father’s Day, a newborn kiddo might need some help with the details, dealing with teething and learning to crawl and whatnot. That’s where we come in. From personalized presents like a framed art print or monogrammed leather cuff to special little happies just for dad—seriously, those slippers are calling his name—these sweet Father’s Day gift ideas are perfect to celebrate a Southern dad’s first year as a parent. 

1 of 21

Custom Father's Day Wood Photo Print

Etsy/WoodLifePrints

Your typical framed photo gets a dad-worthy makeover. Have your favorite photo (black-and-white or color) printed on a wooden canvas. 

Buy It: $39.95 and up; etsy.com

2 of 21

Papa Bear Mug

Williams Sonoma

Just a little something that will make him smile with his first cup of coffee—even at the crack of dawn.

Buy It: $12.95; williams-sonoma.com

3 of 21

Dad's Playbook

Uncommon Goods

Meet the ultimate playbook for rookie dads, featuring inspirational quotes to get him through all stages of his kid's life, including, you know, teething. 

Buy It: $13; uncommongoods.com

4 of 21

His Baby's Birthday Bracelet

Etsy/Menation

He can wear his heart on his sleeve, literally, with this classic leather cuff that can be personalized with birth dates and initials. 

Buy It: $44.20 and up; etsy.com

5 of 21

Best Dad Ever Double Old-Fashioned Glass

Williams Sonoma

Because happy hour is just as fun when you're a new parent. These cheeky old-fashioned glasses will make the cocktails go down even sweeter. 

Buy It: $14.95; williams-sonoma.com

6 of 21

L.L. Bean Wicked Good Slippers

L. L. Bean

Parenting calls for cozy house shoes—at least that's what we think. These are some of the most popular men's slippers on the Internet for a reason, being that they're ultra-comfy. 

Buy It: $79; llbean.com

7 of 21

Personalized Dear Daddy Book

Etsy/FromLucyGifts

This bedtime book celebrates the lessons a father teaches his child—and you can customize it to include your favorite new father and cute kiddo. 

Buy It: $29.20; etsy.com

8 of 21

S'mores Grilling Basket

Target

There's nothing cuter than baby's first s'mores, and this grilling basket makes it possible on any night that Dad's firing up the grill. 

Buy It: $10; target.com

9 of 21

Custom Father's Day Print

Etsy/Novainkdesigns

Use high-resolution photos of your favorite duo to create this personal print that he'll cherish way beyond year one.

Buy It: $26 and up; etsy.com

10 of 21

Cooling Gel Sleep Eye Mask

Macy's

Help a new dad get the best sleep of his life with this calming sleep mask that comes with cooling gel technology.

Buy It: $28; macys.com

11 of 21

To the Best Dad Ever! Coupon Book

Target

As your little ones get older, they can work through these fun "coupons" with dad, from quality time to cool crafts. 

Buy It: $7.69; target.com

12 of 21

Papa Bear T-Shirt

Target

A papa bear protects his cubs, and this casual tee is perfect to help him do so at the park on a Saturday morning, hm? 

Buy It: $9.99; target.com

13 of 21

YETI Rambler Tumbler

Williams Sonoma

Every father loves a cup that can travel and keep his drink cold for hours. Running around after a little one requires lots of replenishment. Set him up for success.

Buy It: $30; williams-sonoma.com

14 of 21

Personalized Family Tandem Bike Art

Uncommon Goods

This cute print is made to look like your family riding along on a tandem bike, using the likeness of the whole crew, including the pup. 

Buy It: $125 and up; uncommongoods.com

15 of 21

Adjustable Nonstick Burger Press

Williams Sonoma

He can spend way less time getting those perfect burger patties ready to hit the grill. As a parent, time management is key.

Buy It: $29.95; williams-sonoma.com

16 of 21

Your Father's Story Lined Journal

Target

This journal is more about the long game. It lets a father fill in thoughtful prompts and write down his memories and knowledge to pass on later to his child. 

Buy It: $7.99; target.com

17 of 21

Custom Engraved Screwdriver

Etsy/TimsWoodDesigns

This new addition to his tool belt feels special and adds just a touch of humor to his first Father's Day celebration.

Buy It: $20 and up; etsy.com

18 of 21

Bose SoundSport Wireless Earbuds

Nordstrom

Wires are so yesterday, and these let him move around or work out without getting caught on everything. Plus, they're perfect for letting him have some much-needed me time. 

Buy It: $99 (on sale!); nordstrom.com

19 of 21

Mega Dad Personalized Comic Book

Uncommon Goods

It's time for some heroic adventures. This custom hard-cover comic book incorporates your kid's name and the Mega Dad of your choice.

Buy It: $35; uncommongoods.com

20 of 21

11-Function Hammer Multi-Tool

Target

This makes the perfect space saver when you don't have time to bring the whole toolbox. He can keep it in the car in case of emergencies. 

Buy It: $14.99; target.com

21 of 21

First Father's Day Onesie

Etsy/DoozyDesigns

Last but not least, a super fun onesie made just to celebrate Dad on his first Father's Day ever. Cheers! 

Buy It: $16.95; etsy.com

