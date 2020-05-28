21 Sweet Father's Day Gift Ideas Perfect For a First-Time Dad

Celebrating Father’s Day is incredibly special no matter how many times you get to celebrate it, but no year will feel quite as nostalgic and unique as the first one. It’s a year of totally new experiences and amazing memories being made. Nonetheless, being a new dad is as difficult as it is rewarding, which is exactly why we bake dad his favorite cake, cook his most beloved meal, and snag a perfect gift to commemorate the occasion. On a first-ever Father’s Day, a newborn kiddo might need some help with the details, dealing with teething and learning to crawl and whatnot. That’s where we come in. From personalized presents like a framed art print or monogrammed leather cuff to special little happies just for dad—seriously, those slippers are calling his name—these sweet Father’s Day gift ideas are perfect to celebrate a Southern dad’s first year as a parent.