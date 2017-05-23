Unique Father's Day Gifts for Grandpa

By Southern Living
Terrain
Grandpa is a father, after all. On Father’s Day, we get the chance to show our grandfathers how much they mean to us. It can be hard to put into words just how much we appreciate everything they’ve taught us and everything they’ve passed down to us. That’s why we want to give Grandpa a gift he’ll love and use all year. Whether your grandpa is a gardener, a fisherman, a traveler, a hiker, a busy businessman, a wine connoisseur, a grill master, a musician, or a foodie, we have the perfect gift for him. Browse our favorite Father’s Day gifts for great gifting ideas. These ideas won’t break the bank, and they range from the classic to the utterly unexpected. Pair any one of these gifts with a card telling him how much you love him, and it will make his day, guaranteed.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 30

Men's Herbal Warming Slippers

Uncommongoods

BUY IT: $48; <a title="uncommongoods.com" href="http://www.uncommongoods.com/product/mens-herbal-warming-slippers" data-tempo="%20%20title%3D%22%3Cem%3E%3Cstrong%3Euncommongoods.com%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fem%3E%22%20context%3D%22body%22">uncommongoods.com

These slippers can be warmed in the microwave for ultimate relaxation.

2 of 30

Weber Rapidfire Chimney Starter

Target

BUY IT: $19.99; target.com

This tool will help the master griller get a fire started and the food cooking in less time.

3 of 30

“Papaw Since” Custom Men’s T-shirt

Etsy

BUY IT: $20+, etsy.com

Personalize with Papaw’s date of entry into the grandpa club.

4 of 30

Barebones Waxed Canvas Gathering and Harvesting Bag

Amazon

BUY IT: $64; thegrommet.com

Perfect for harvesting his fresh veggies from the garden.

5 of 30

The Necktie Travel Roll

UncommonGoods

BUY IT: $24, uncommongoods.com

No wrinkles here! Keep him looking sharp no matter where he roams with this travel roll.

6 of 30

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker

Bose

BUY IT: $99.95; bose.com

This water-resistant, Bluetooth-connected speaker will let him play his tunes anywhere.

7 of 30

The South's Best Butts: Pitmaster Secrets for Southern Barbecue Perfection

amazon.com

BUY IT: $21.49; target.com

Up Papaw’s barbecue game with Matt Moore’s compelling exploration (and recipes!) of the South’s best pitmasters.

8 of 30

YETI Rambler 20 oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid

Amazon

BUY IT: $30, williams-sonoma.com

He still doesn’t have one, and he still wants one. Get Grandpa a Yeti.

9 of 30

The Ultimate Sinatra Vinyl Record

amazon.com

BUY IT: $25.97; walmart.com

Because he’ll always love listening to the Chairman of the Board.

10 of 30

Gourmet Oil Dipping Spice Kit

uncommongoods.com

BUY IT: $38, uncommongoods.com

Treat your grandfather to a gourmet oil dipping kit—a personalized treat that re-creates (at home!) the best part of any fancy dinner.

11 of 30

Stanley Heritage Stainless Steel Vacuum 1/1qt Bottle

Walmart

BUY IT: $19.82, walmart.com

Every grandfather needs one of these classic, heavy-duty bottles for adventures near and far.

12 of 30

Ted Baker London Solid Cotton Pocket Square

Nordstrom

BUY IT: $25, nordstrom.com

A sweet, simple gift with no frills and no fuss, just like him.

13 of 30

Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge

Williams-Sonoma

Buy: $17.95; surlatable.com

It cools down all the bar cart favorites without watering them down. Whiskey, bourbon, scotch, or tequila will be chilled, sip by sip, as the glass is tipped back and the spirit glides over the ice wedge.

14 of 30

Flask Book Box

Uncommon Goods

Buy: $56; uncommongoods.com

A reclaimed library books becomes the perfect hiding place for the included 6-ounce flask. Not that Grandpa has anything to hide. If he’s a fan of Prohibition-era historical fiction, this might be a winner.

15 of 30

Sneeboer Garden Tool Maintenance Kit

Terrain

Buy: $68; shopterrain.com

A brass-bristled wire brush designed to slough off dirt from potting tools, a soft polishing cloth and wood-handle conditioning linseed oil, and a sharpener featuring extra hard silicon-carbide stone will keep all those hardworking tools in tip-top shape. Everything comes housed in a wooden box.

16 of 30

YETI 14 oz. Rambler Mug

Dick's Sporting Goods

Buy: $24.99; dickssportinggoods.com

If Grandpa isn’t already a YETI fan, let’s go ahead and kick-start the obsession. This heavy-duty, 14-oz. coffee mug comes in 12 colors—but we’re partial to Clay (shown here).

17 of 30

New England Birdhouse

Terrain

Buy: $42; shopterrain.com

Let’s give his bird watching a boost of curb appeal with a green pine birdhouse designed for small flyers like wrens, chickadees, titmice, and finches.

18 of 30

Magnetic Collar Stay Set

Nordstrom

Buy: $59.50; nordstrom.com

It's time to ditch the plastic versions and upgrade him to this set of six magnetic stays in a leather case.

19 of 30

Grandad Scrapbook

Etsy

Buy: $19.16; etsy.com

Here’s an idea: Give this 80-page scrapbook a start by filling in a few of your favorite memories together; let Grandpa fill in the rest once he’s good and inspired.

20 of 30

Baseball Game

Uncommon Goods

Buy: $56; uncommongoods.com

Family game night just got a new MVP. You can play with either two players or two teams with up to four players each.

21 of 30

Game Gallery Chess & Checkers Wood Set

BUY IT: $24.99; target.com

A folding, tournament-size wooden game board for playing both chess and checkers won’t be banished to the game closet.

22 of 30

Corkcicle Arctican Beverage Can Cooler

Williams-Sonoma

BUY IT: $19.95; williams-sonoma.com

It’s designed to fit most 12-ounce cans and retains temperature three times longer than the classic foam coolers Grandpa has been hanging onto for years.

23 of 30

Booms Fishing X07 Quick-Cut Fishing Pliers Saltwater with Lanyard and Sheath

Walmart

BUY IT: $21.99; walmart.com

For the fisherman, these lightweight, sturdy pliers are a tackle box must-have. There’s no fishing line that the stainless-steel jaws can’t handle.

24 of 30

Rabbit Pro Electric Corkscrew

Williams-Sonoma

BUY IT: $49.95; williams-sonoma.com

We bet he has been hearing about these nifty wine openers for years. Perfectly corked wine with the press of a button—what will they think of next?

25 of 30

Field & Stream FS6 Polarized Sunglasses

BUY IT: $9.99; dickssportinggoods.com

The outdoorsman will love these lightweight polarized lenses that provide complete protection from UVA-UVB rays. They reduce glare while increasing visual experience—whether he’s gandering down at the ocean or up at a perfectly blue sky.

26 of 30

J.A. Henckels Zwilling Sorrento Double Wall Tumbler Glasses, Set of 2

Macy's

BUY IT: $20.99; macys.com

Lightweight, mouth-blown glass helps keep beverages at their ideal temperature for longer and without condensation.

27 of 30

Alfani Shoe Accessories Cedar Shoe Tree

Macy's

BUY IT: $19.99; macys.com

There’s nothing like a red cedar shoe tree for keeping Grandpa’s loafers in tip-top shape. They’ll keep wrinkles and creases at bay while the cedar works to naturally absorb moisture. Four sizes (small to extra-large) accommodate shoes sizes from 6 to 13.

28 of 30

Personalized Baseball Trivia Book

BUY IT: $42.50; uncommongoods.com

The baseball aficionado is going to love this keepsake. Fifty pages of puzzles, trivia, and brain teasers perfect for your favorite fan. Personalize the front with a sweet message, his lucky number, or name.

29 of 30

25” Rosewood Flex Grill Basket

Target

BUY IT: $20.36; target.com

A chromed steel basket and rosewood handle keep veggies, kebabs, steaks, and more secure and easily flippable. Sunday dinner is coming right up.

30 of 30

Nikon Prostaff 3S Binoculars, 10x42

L.L. Bean

BUY IT: $129.95; llbean.com

If Grandpa wears glasses, he won’t have to take them off for optimal viewing thanks to twist-up rubber eyecups designed to sit securely against glasses.

