Love You Dad Keychain
Thoughtful Father’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon
Starting at just $9.
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, and will be here before you know it. No matter how well you know them, it can often be hard to shop for dads because it seems like they already have everything they may want or need. The good news is, whether you're shopping for your dad, father-in-law, or grandfather, we're here to help make your Father's Day shopping a little easier in 2021. We've rounded up our favorite creative gift ideas for Dad that you can find on Amazon so you can order him a great gift he's sure to love without ever stepping foot into a store. Plus, most of these great gifts for dads can arrive at your door within a few days. Whether he loves golfing, grilling, birdwatching, or just spending time at home, there's a perfect gift idea for every dad on Amazon.
Credit: Amazon
ESPRO Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee French Press
BUY IT: $44.95; amazon.com
This travel-ready French press will allow him to brew a great cup of coffee anywhere and at any time. It's available in six solid color options.
Credit: Amazon
Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster
BUY IT: $21.97; amazon.com
If he's a self-acclaimed movie buff, this poster of 100 top-rated movies can become his newest bucket list.
Credit: Amazon
Mesh Grill Bags
BUY IT: $19.95; amazon.com
Seasoning and flipping food on the grill is made easy with this set of two mesh grilling bags.
Credit: Amazon
ThxToms LED Flashlights Gloves
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
Lend him a helping hand even when you're not around with these flashlight gloves.
Credit: Amazon
Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners
BUY IT: $109.99 for 2; amazon.com
Turn his backyard into a relaxing retreat with this set of two zero gravity chairs. They feature weather-resistant fabric, a padded headrest, and detachable tray with cupholders.
Credit: Amazon
Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure
BUY IT: $37.97; amazon.com
Measuring will be made fun with this laser device that can measure up to 196 feet.
Credit: Amazon
What I Love About Dad Fill In The Love Book
BUY IT: $12.93; amazon.com
Fill-in-the-blank lines will help any child express just how much their dad means to them this Father's Day.
Credit: Amazon
Metal Meat Claws
BUY IT: $24.99; amazon.com
Metal claws with wooden handles will allow him to shred meat in half the time. Plus, they're dishwasher safe making cleanup a breeze.
Credit: Amazon
Bird Passport Journal
BUY IT: $9.99; amazon.com
Avid birdwatchers will love this little book to track their sightings.
Credit: Amazon
Dad‘s Peanut Butter Spoon
BUY IT: $13.95; amazon.com
Any peanut butter-loving dad will appreciate this spoon that was made just for him. You may even want to consider gifting it alongside a jar of his favorite brand.
Credit: Amazon
Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green
BUY IT: $29.91; amazon.com
He'll be able to practice his putting skills at home with this 9-feet by 3-feet green.
Credit: Amazon
I Love You Dad Keychain
BUY IT: $8.89; amazon.com
A sweet reminder he'll see each time he picks up his keys.
Credit: Amazon
MEATER Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer
BUY IT: $99; amazon.com
This wireless meat thermometer will connect to his smartphone and allow him to keep an eye on his meat from up to 165 feet away.
Credit: Amazon
YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball
BUY IT: $14.99; amazon.com
From coffee to whiskey, this dishwasher safe Yeti rambler will help keep his drinks at an ideal temperature for longer.
Credit: Amazon
CIOR Men's Memory Foam Slippers
BUY IT: $24.88; amazon.com
Replace his worn house shoes with a new pair that has memory foam insoles for maximum comfort.