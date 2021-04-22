LIVE

Thoughtful Father’s Day Gifts You Can Buy on Amazon

Starting at just $9.
By Jenna Sims
April 22, 2021
Father's Day is coming up on Sunday, June 20, and will be here before you know it. No matter how well you know them, it can often be hard to shop for dads because it seems like they already have everything they may want or need. The good news is, whether you're shopping for your dad, father-in-law, or grandfather, we're here to help make your Father's Day shopping a little easier in 2021. We've rounded up our favorite creative gift ideas for Dad that you can find on Amazon so you can order him a great gift he's sure to love without ever stepping foot into a store. Plus, most of these great gifts for dads can arrive at your door within a few days. Whether he loves golfing, grilling, birdwatching, or just spending time at home, there's a perfect gift idea for every dad on Amazon.

ESPRO Stainless Steel Insulated Coffee French Press

This travel-ready French press will allow him to brew a great cup of coffee anywhere and at any time. It's available in six solid color options. 

Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster

If he's a self-acclaimed movie buff, this poster of 100 top-rated movies can become his newest bucket list.

Mesh Grill Bags

Seasoning and flipping food on the grill is made easy with this set of two mesh grilling bags.

ThxToms LED Flashlights Gloves

Lend him a helping hand even when you're not around with these flashlight gloves. 

Best Choice Products Set of 2 Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chair Recliners

Turn his backyard into a relaxing retreat with this set of two zero gravity chairs. They feature weather-resistant fabric, a padded headrest, and detachable tray with cupholders. 

Tacklife HD60 Classic Laser Measure

Measuring will be made fun with this laser device that can measure up to 196 feet.

What I Love About Dad Fill In The Love Book

Fill-in-the-blank lines will help any child express just how much their dad means to them this Father's Day.

Metal Meat Claws

Metal claws with wooden handles will allow him to shred meat in half the time. Plus, they're dishwasher safe making cleanup a breeze. 

Bird Passport Journal

Avid birdwatchers will love this little book to track their sightings. 

Dad‘s Peanut Butter Spoon

Any peanut butter-loving dad will appreciate this spoon that was made just for him. You may even want to consider gifting it alongside a jar of his favorite brand. 

Putt-A-Bout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green

He'll be able to practice his putting skills at home with this 9-feet by 3-feet green. 

I Love You Dad Keychain

A sweet reminder he'll see each time he picks up his keys. 

MEATER Long Range Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer

This wireless meat thermometer will connect to his smartphone and allow him to keep an eye on his meat from up to 165 feet away. 

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball

From coffee to whiskey, this dishwasher safe Yeti rambler will help keep his drinks at an ideal temperature for longer. 

CIOR Men's Memory Foam Slippers

Replace his worn house shoes with a new pair that has memory foam insoles for maximum comfort.

