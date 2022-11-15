Amazon Has Deals On Lucky Brand, Levi’s, Vera Bradley, And More Under $50 Ahead Of Black Friday

We’re just a little over a week ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but Amazon has already kicked off the holiday shopping season with thousands of early deals. The days of scarfing down turkey dinners just to wait in line at big box stores later that night are finally over thanks to discounts happening earlier than ever.



It’s not just the best time of year to get that robot vacuum you’ve been eyeing for months or holiday-inspired decor. Amazon has also revealed hundreds of new sales on clothes, shoes, and accessories, offering some fall fashion staples that are budget-friendly.

With prices too good to miss from top brands like Vera Bradley, Levi’s, Lucky Brand, Hanes, and more, now is the time to stock up on elevated basics and practical accessories that will help get us through the holiday season.

The Best Amazon Early Black Friday Fashion Deals

No more impatiently waiting for Black Friday deals to emerge—we found the best deals on fall and winter fashion finds that will make excellent additions to your wardrobe. Check out our top picks below.



Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt

Amazon

Hanes makes quality basics that won't let you down, and more than 34,000 five-star raters agree. The best-selling, versatile sweater features Hanes’ EcoSmart fabric, a cotton, polyester blend that is thick and plush, and will stay incredibly soft and bright after every wash. The classic, flattering silhouette is available in 10 colors, from sizes small to XXL.

BUY IT: Starting at $8.75 (orig. $18); amazon.com

Levi’s Straight Leg Jean

Amazon

Shoppers say the straight-leg design fits “like a glove” and garners a lot of compliments. It has a touch of stretch to lend to its overall comfortable feel. Save 40 percent on Levi’s high-rise style, inspired by vintage designs.

BUY IT: $47.70 (orig. $79.50); amazon.com

Ewedoos Yoga Pants with Pockets

Amazon

Leggings aren't something you can ever have too many of—and they never go out of style. This best-selling fit features one hidden front pocket and two large side pockets, enabling you to easily carry your essentials during a workout. Shoppers swear they feel like a "second skin."

BUY IT: $22.99 (orig. $35.99); amazon.com

Kasper Stretch Crepe Column Skirt

Amazon

Whether you need a timeless, elegant piece to complete a holiday or office look, Kasper’s column skirt dazzles. Customers have dubbed it a “classic wardrobe staple,” which looks great with casual and dressy outfits. You can choose between black or white colors and sizes two through 18.

BUY IT: $31.05 (orig. $69); amazon.com

Vera Bradley Mini Backpack Purse

Amazon

During the holidays, you may visit friends and family for gatherings, so you'll need a carry-all bag that can handle everything. Many Amazon customers have taken this bag on vacations and day trips because it is so convenient, and the various compartments keep their things organized. The purse is made of recycled cotton and can be machine-washed.

BUY IT: Starting at $30.60 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Daily Ritual Twist Back Fine Gauge Sweater Dress

Amazon

Is it really fall if you don't have a go-to sweater dress that can take you from day to night? This soft and cozy design can be worn with sneakers, heels, and boots, depending on your style preference. And this $31 option has a nice twist-back detail that completes the look. One reviewer remarked, "I wore it today to an all day teacher training. It was comfortable, covered modestly, and remained flattering all day." Choose from this style in black, light olive, lilac, rich chestnut brown, and toffee brown in sizes XS to XXL.

BUY IT: $31.40 (orig. $44.90); amazon.com

Lucky Brand Striped Button-Thru Sleeveless Cardigan

Amazon

This Lucky Brand sleeveless cardigan is ideal for transitional weather. The classic striped design will fare just as well with skinny jeans as it will over a satin midi skirt. With its layering-friendly appeal, this versatile piece is sure to be a favorite this season.

BUY IT: Starting at $33.60 (orig. $69.50); amazon.com



BCBGeneration Sweater Tank Top

Amazon

The tie spaghetti straps and frilly hem make this sweater tank top anything but boring. It’s currently available in soft blue or creamy white, ranging in sizes from XXS to XL You can save 70 percent—with some color and size options also featuring a 5 percent click-on-page coupon.

BUY IT: Starting at $17.62 (orig. $68); amazon.com

Lillusory Oversized Turtleneck Sweater

Amazon

The casual oversized sweater will never go out of style. Shoppers say the turtle-cowl neck will keep you cozy throughout the day, and many are even buying it in multiple colors. Choosing between the 44 colors and patterns will be the most challenging part of this purchase.

BUY IT: $42.99 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com