Shoppers Love This Best-Selling Maxi Dress That Comes in 24 Colors and Is 'Even Prettier in Person'
Looking for a gorgeous dress to wear as you close out the summer? A floral maxi dress is just the thing: It's long, flowy, and extremely stylish. Plus, the length provides enough coverage for the fall, so you can still wear it when temperatures start to dip. There are so many fashion finds on Amazon, but one of the cutest styles we've noticed lately is the "absolutely stunning" Zesica Floral Maxi Wrap Dress that has thousands of five-star ratings and is on sale starting at $26.
Made of lightweight, breathable rayon, this maxi dress is just the thing to wear while it's still 80-degrees out and during the cooler autumn months, too. It has a traditional wrap design that secures itself with a tie closure at the waist. The popular style is known for being both stylish and comfortable thanks to its customizable design, and this affordable Amazon option delivers, according to reviewers.
BUY IT: Starting at $25.49 (orig. $38.99); amazon.com
You'll love that the "must-have" dress cinches at the waist to highlight your figure while its overlapping material adds to its flattering fit. It also has a V-neckline and flutter sleeves to complete the look. The wrap design naturally creates a slit that shows just a bit of leg as you walk (it adds to how breathable the dress feels, too).
Although it has a relaxed look, the patterned wrap dress can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Some shoppers bought it for country weddings and date nights, but you could just as easily wear it while running errands and working from home. The versatile dress may have a summery appearance at first glance, however, shoppers have found several ways to "winterize" it to wear during the fall. For instance, you can style it with a stylish fedora hat, brown suede booties, and a cute jean jacket for an autumn look.
The dress comes in 24 colors and prints, and reviewers said they look "even prettier in person." It's available in long, straight hemline options as well as high-low styles. The Amazon best-seller has over 9,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who have bought it in multiple colors and said it's a "nice flowy dress for all seasons."
"I am in love with this dress," wrote one Amazon shopper. "Every time I wear it, I get so many compliments, and most importantly, I feel pretty in it!"
"So comfortable and flattering," wrote another. "Fabric is light, but not see through… Covers my chest area, slims my mid area, and the sleeves cover my upper arms that I never like to show. It hits right at the ground with my flats on but looks good with wedges, too!"
If you're looking for a versatile dress that'll look great year-round, go with the Zesica Floral Maxi Wrap Dress while it's on sale.