Shoppers Love This Best-Selling Maxi Dress That Comes in 24 Colors and Is 'Even Prettier in Person'

Although it has a relaxed look, the patterned wrap dress can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Some shoppers bought it for country weddings and date nights, but you could just as easily wear it while running errands and working from home. The versatile dress may have a summery appearance at first glance, however, shoppers have found several ways to "winterize" it to wear during the fall. For instance, you can style it with a stylish fedora hat, brown suede booties, and a cute jean jacket for an autumn look.