Swim Coverups That You’ll Never Want Take Off—Sorry, Tasteful One-Piece
Swim season is upon us, and though the suit typically gets all the glory, we’re here for a perfectly breezy coverup. They’re the unsung hero of summertime. They’ll take you from the pool to the porch for a mid-afternoon cocktail alfresco. Bathing suit coverups are summer’s most covetable items—and why wouldn’t they be? The best women’s swimsuit coverups have a few things in common: they’re light and loose, don’t cling even when our skin starts to glisten under the summer sun, and they give us some reprieve from those scorching rays. Don’t even think about packing your bag for the beach, pool, or lake without one of these coverups that are designed for easy summer living—and looking good while you’re at it.
Southern Tide Aimee Tassel Trim Embroidered Eyelet Short Sleeve Cover-Up Tunic
Buy It: $128; dillards.com
It has pockets. And pink tassels. And eyelet fabric in machine-washable cotton. Let’s just go ahead and call this a winner.
Women’s Tie Waist Beach Cover Up Pants – Kona Sol
Buy It: $22.99; target.com
Wide-legs with a high slit meant for blowing in the wind make these some of the only pants you'll want to be caught in this summer. Reviewers say they’re a little long—tall ladies, rejoice!
Women’s Hooded Pull Over Cover Up – Cover 2 Cover
Buy It: $24.99; target.com
The fabric is slightly opaque and has side slits that are designed to keep you cool and comfortable whether you’re on the coast or sitting poolside. Pull on the hood when the wind starts to kick up.
The Easy Breezy Sarong
Buy It: $65; summersalt.com
Wear this three-in-one coverup as a wrap skirt, bandeau dress, or halter dress.
Ekouaer Women's Swimsuit Beach Cover Up Shirt Bikini Beachwear Bathing Suit Beach Dress
Buy It: $17.99 - $25.99; amazon.com
This casual shirt comes in 20 colors and patterns. The v-neck and asymmetrical style are a flattering way to keep things light and breezy.
GRECERELLE Women’s Summer Casual Loose Dress Beach Cover Up Long Cami Maxi Dress with Pockets
Buy It: $29.99; amazon.com
We love a maxi dress, but we especially love ones with pockets. This flowy style comes in 24 colors and patterns. Tie the front hem up slightly—all the kids are doing it.
Gauze Button-Front Caftan Swim Cover-Up for Women
Buy It: $27; oldnavy.gap.com
The empire waist flatters while the batwing sleeves keep the breeze coming. Who ordered a poolside cocktail? Over here, please!
Gypset Pom Trim Cover-Up Caftan
Buy It: $69; nordstrom.com
This sheer number is one size fits all—fabulously. It secures with a front tie that lets the hemline tassels blow in the breeze.
Dotti Island Macrame Fringe Hem Pareo Wrap Sarong
Buy It: $28.80; dillards.com
A little macramé is never a bad idea. This wrap sarong comes in both navy and black and features a self-tie waist to perfectly suit your size.
Strapless Bow-Front Cover-Up Dress
Buy It: $66; jcrew.com
The bow is both functional and fashionable. It’s adjustable so the dress stays snug no matter where your swimsuit takes you.