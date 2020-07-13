Swim Coverups That You’ll Never Want Take Off—Sorry, Tasteful One-Piece

Swim season is upon us, and though the suit typically gets all the glory, we’re here for a perfectly breezy coverup. They’re the unsung hero of summertime. They’ll take you from the pool to the porch for a mid-afternoon cocktail alfresco. Bathing suit coverups are summer’s most covetable items—and why wouldn’t they be? The best women’s swimsuit coverups have a few things in common: they’re light and loose, don’t cling even when our skin starts to glisten under the summer sun, and they give us some reprieve from those scorching rays. Don’t even think about packing your bag for the beach, pool, or lake without one of these coverups that are designed for easy summer living—and looking good while you’re at it.