13 Ways To Wear White After Labor Day
We love tradition and etiquette more than most people we know, but just hear us out on this one. Call us crazy, but the time-honored custom of not wearing white after Labor Day now seems a bit outdated (if not a little archaic) to us. While we can agree that there's a time and place for everything, we don't see the sense in tossing out perfectly adequate white wardrobe staples simply because "that's just the way things are done." And let's be honest, y'all—the turning of a date on the calendar does not mean that Southern weather is about to cooperate with our dreams of a brisk, early autumn. Plus, we love a good winter white.
If there's one thing Southerners have a knack for aside from our unwavering loyalty to tradition, it's our ability to repurpose almost anything to fit our needs at the moment (think: Mason jars, household items, old bridesmaid dresses…just kidding), and our white wardrobe staples are no exception. If you were thinking about saying goodbye and packing away those white skinny jeans until Memorial Day, think again. While we'll likely (and regretfully) be leaving our eyelet dresses and seersucker shorts along with the dog days of summer, we have to make a few exceptions on white pieces we can't resist wearing after Labor Day comes and goes.
Cutout Ankle Boots
The trick to wearing white shoes after Labor Day? Trade your open-toe sandals and easy, breezy espadrilles for low-heeled booties that are well suited for apple-picking and tailgates.
Loft Slim Pocket Skinny Jeans in White
When you pack away the rest of your summer duds, keep the white jeans in your closet. Wear them with chunky sweaters, knee-length coats, and suede booties for seasonally appropriate looks.
Long-Sleeve Turtleneck
Usher your favorite sleeveless dresses into cooler weather by slipping a turtleneck on underneath.
Fringed Winter Scarf in Ivory
For white-after-Labor-Day skeptics, a scarf is a noncommittal way to introduce white into your fall and winter lineup. Plus, they're an A+ travel accessory for cold flights and road trips.
A New Day Anorak Jacket
Give your favorite denim jacket a break: This throw-on-and-go zip-up is an equally versatile answer to all your fall layer prayers.
Lisianthus Women Classic Felt Fedora Wide Brim Hat with Belt Buckle
A hat is fashionable finishing touch to any fall or winter outfit. Plus, it can help keep you warm on cooler days.
Adidas Originals Superstar Foundation
If there's one trend with staying power, it's the ever-versatile sneaker-as-a-style-statement. These fashion-forward kicks work well nearly year-round, plus they look good with jeans and maxi skirts alike, so you're sure to get your money's worth.
Turtleneck Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
This easygoing closet staple will carry you through fall and winter.
Madewell Frances Skimmer Mule in Leather
We'd pair these with a plaid skirt or wine-colored corduroys for an effortlessly smart look.
L.L. Bean Fleece-Lined Vest
Save your most casual cold-weather looks from a bad case of the "blahs" with the addition of a plush finishing layer.
Cassidy Twist Headband in Ivory
Embrace the return of the preppy hair accessory, and top off your evening look with a knotted crown that stylishly holds hair in place.
Long Ribbed Open-Front Cardigan
Navigate fickle weather and changing temperatures with an open-front cardigan that's a cozy (and super flattering) alternative to bulkier coats.
J. Crew No. 2 Pencil Skirt
A Mama-approved skirt that's great for layering and offers a convincing argument in favor of winter white. Pair with suede pumps or riding boots for a cool weather look.