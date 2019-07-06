Do wear: Flowy midi dress

How many times are you willing to risk taking a tumble as you climb the stadium steps? Besides being way too hot for September in the South, a maxi dress poses too many problems when you're going from tailgate to stadium, and back again.

Keep a little extra length, while feeling overall breezier and safer to traverse in a midi dress. And in our humble opinion, the just-below-knee length is about as flattering as it gets.

BUY IT: Smocked Midi Dress; $59; lulus.com

BUY IT: Print Ruffled Midi Dress; $179; lulus.com