The Best Wedding Guest Dresses for Summer
Summer in the South means three things: mosquitos, stifling humidity, and weddings. Lots of weddings. And with every joyous occasion comes an opportunity to ace the dress code test. Dressing appropriately for weddings is hard enough to figure out the rest of the year (these vague references to attire are too much for our little hearts to bear), but add warm weather and breezy venues, and it only gets more difficult!
When it comes to dress codes, summertime black tie weddings are a little more relaxed than their winter counterparts. The venue also often determines just how formal you should go, but there are a few tried-and-true rules to live by, no matter where it's held: Stick to midi- or full-length dresses, keep fabrics in mind, and remember the transformative power of dynamite accessories and a good pair of heels. You'll probably see a little bit of everything at cocktail-attire weddings in the warm-weather months. Depending on the venue, you can turn up the formality or take it down a notch with your accessories. Really like to break it down? A tailored jumpsuit is equally appropriate for the festivities.
Morning weddings call for delightfully ladylike looks. Stick to fresh, dewy makeup and delicate accessories for an ensemble that really hits the mark. For a garden wedding, florals? Groundbreaking. The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly may think it's a little expected, but if there's a more appropriate place to wear a vibrant floral pattern than a garden wedding, we haven't found it. Afternoon weddings, especially those held beneath sprawling mossy oaks or on a farm, allow for more casual ensembles. A sundress with fun accessories and wedges is appropriate, as is a pretty blouse paired with a midi skirt.
We've found dresses that will solve all of your summer wedding wardrobe woes, whether the happy couple is celebrating in a rustic barn in the afternoon or a ritzy country club after dark.
MEROKEETY Sleeveless Lace Cocktail Dress
Also available in black, navy, plum, and red, this sheath dress features eyelash lace and reviewers agree that it looks much more expensive than it really is.
Loft Skort Romper
Everyone will think you're wearing a dress, but the shorts underneath add extra coverage for dancing the night away.
Maeve Belrose Eyelet Maxi Dress
Floral eyelet details on this maxi dress pop against a pink background.
Express Tiered Halter Neck Midi Dress
A halter neck, keyhole back, and tiered skirt add plenty of style to this elegant dress.
Express Satin Ruffle Wrap Midi Dress
You can never go wrong with a black dress, especially this style that features a flattering wrap waist and high-low skirt.
Loft Garden Ruffle Strap Midi Dress
Ruffled sleeves, a sweetheart neck, and flowy skirt make this romantic dress a great choice for a wedding.
Jessica Howard Plus Size High-Low Maxi Dress
This flattering style features a beautiful floral print that was made for summer and a split-sleeve detail creates a breezy yet elegant fit.
Julia Jordan Halter Neck Jumpsuit
A tailored jumpsuit can easily be dressed up or down based on your choice of accessories.
PRETTYGARDEN Halter Neck Sleeveless Dress
This Amazon best seller features a tie neck and belted waist for a perfect fit.
ETCYY Off-the-Shoulder Ruffles Maxi Dress
Choose a pretty pastel for a daytime wedding or black for an elegant evening reception.
ECOWISH Elegant A-Line Midi Dress
Also available in black, this A-line midi dress has over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
Milumia Belted Pleated Dress
This belted pleat dress will allow you to be both sophisticated and comfortable all night long.
1.STATE Plus Size Smocked Flutter-Sleeve Dress
Ruffle sleeves, a flounce skirt, and a bright pink color pairing make this pick feel especially fresh for summer.
A New Day Sleeveless Smocked Dress
Add wedges to this smocked dress for a morning wedding and pair it with sandals to wear all summer long.
Michael Kors Eyelet Puff-Sleeve Dress
This eyelet dress features an abundance of charming details including a square neck, puff sleeves, and slit hem.
VEIISAR Sleeveless Lace Fit Flare Dress
In addition to pink, this lace number is also available in more formal colors including black, red, green, and blue.