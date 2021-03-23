Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Buying This Breezy $34 Floral Maxi Dress

Spring is finally here, and that means it's time to put away those winter layers and introduce your wardrobe to new staples that'll look perfect for the season and feel comfortable, no matter what's on the agenda. A flowy maxi dress can help you do just that, and over 5,700 Amazon shoppers say the VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress is totally "worth buying!"
Made with a rayon material that gives it that breathable feel, the $34 floral maxi is ideal for warm spring and summer days, whether you're lounging at home or going out to brunch. The lightweight fabric doesn't cling to your body, preventing overheating and sweating—two things that can be especially uncomfortable while you're out and about.
Additionally, the dress is designed with a loose fit for an easy, breezy feel that shoppers just can't get enough of. It makes sense, since comfort has been top of mind this past year. And that's just what you get with this Amazon best seller.
"This dress is so beautiful and comfortable," writes one Amazon shopper. "The dress billows, it flows nicely, it doesn't bunch up, it doesn't get stuck or ride or pinch or bind. It flows so nicely. It's the most comfortable dress I have ever had."
The dress has a soft-but-stretchy cinched waist for a flattering fit, and the rope tie brings a boho touch that also adds some dimension to the dress, giving the wearer an hourglass shape shoppers love. One in particular raves that their "body and this dress are existing in contented harmony." It also has a modest V-neck design and an extra lining of material under the lined buttons to prevent gapping in the chest area, so you don't have to worry about exposure there.
Reviewers love this floral dress so much, they're buying it in multiples because it's "dressy enough for a wedding, [yet] comfy enough for every day." It's a good thing it's available in 44 gorgeous prints that come in all sorts of colors, from blush to mustard to teal.
"I bought three of these dresses in different prints and colors," writes another reviewer who calls the dress a "head turner." "Every time I wear them, I get compliments from both women and men of all ages. It's a little weird how many people take notice."
Can't wait to try it on for yourself? Shop the VintageClothing Floral Maxi Dress for $34 on Amazon, and enjoy warm spring weather in style.