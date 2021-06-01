This Urban Decay Setting Spray is the Reason My Makeup Can Survive a Summertime Wedding
My friend Caroline has given me many things in our ten years of friendship: earnest pep talks, road-trip snack recommendations, and a listening ear (she's currently working on her PhD in clinical psychology, so she is very good at listening), to name a few. But perhaps the most important thing she's bestowed upon me is an introduction to Urban Decay's All-Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. It's the only thing that ensures my makeup will last the entirety of a hot-as-Hades Southern summer wedding and the first thing I'd replace if my toiletries bag ever got stolen.
I don't know how it works (chemistry? witchcraft? both seem plausible), but a few spritzes on my face post-bronzer and pre-mascara and my makeup doesn't. move. It's truly miraculous, given that I'm prone to sweating and have an affinity for dancing front row, all night with the wedding band. I didn't know it was possible to leave a reception without resembling the soggy debris of a Category 3 hurricane, but with the All-Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray in my arsenal, I show up at a wedding ceremony and depart the dance floor looking the same amount of "done up." Witchcraft, definitely. (BUY IT: $33; amazon.com)
I've also recently tried using the setting spray pre-foundation, per a viral TikTok hack, and what do you know? It works equally well in terms of keeping my makeup fresh throughout the night, and it has the added bonus of helping my skin look poreless and my makeup exceptionally smooth.
At $33, there's no denying that Urban Decay's All-Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray is a bit of a splurge, but when it comes to a made-up face that keeps up with me no matter how hard I boogie down to "Proud Mary" on the dance floor? That's worth every penny.
