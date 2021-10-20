This Plaid Shacket on Amazon Is About to Become a Staple in Your Fall Wardrobe

It's time for a quick fashion vocabulary lesson. You may have heard the word "shacket" thrown around here and there in recent years (especially during the fall and winter seasons), but what, exactly, is it? A portmanteau, the term combines the words shirt and jacket to describe a piece of clothing that includes elements of both wardrobe staples. Essentially, most look like oversized button-down shirts made of thicker material (usually wool) to provide warmth and offer a layered look similar to a jacket.