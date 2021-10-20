This Plaid Shacket on Amazon Is About to Become a Staple in Your Fall Wardrobe
It's time for a quick fashion vocabulary lesson. You may have heard the word "shacket" thrown around here and there in recent years (especially during the fall and winter seasons), but what, exactly, is it? A portmanteau, the term combines the words shirt and jacket to describe a piece of clothing that includes elements of both wardrobe staples. Essentially, most look like oversized button-down shirts made of thicker material (usually wool) to provide warmth and offer a layered look similar to a jacket.
Search for the style on Pinterest, and you'll find countless results offering enough outfit inspiration to last you all season. Curious where you can buy a cute, affordable shacket to test out the trend? Look no further than Amazon. There, you can order a highly rated plaid shacket in multiple colors, starting at $30.
BUY IT: $29.99–$37.99; amazon.com
Available in black, brown, green, burgundy, and more fall-ready colors, the plaid shacket has a relaxed, oversized fit that's ideal for layering over white T-shirts and tanks with a pair of jeans and your favorite boots. You could also style it with a dress and knee-high boots for another look.
The flannel jacket is made of a polyester blend for a warm, wool-like material to keep you cozy on cool days. Dropped shoulders contribute to the slouchy, casual fit, and multiple pockets give you room to carry items like your phone and keys, as well as a place to warm your hands.
Hundreds of Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and many left it positive reviews complete with pictures of themselves wearing the stylish overcoat. Reviewers confirm it has a naturally oversized fit, so there's no need to size up to get the boxy look, and some liked it so much, they're planning to order more in different colors.
"This was such a staple for me in the fall," one reviewer said. "Perfect to dress up or down." Another called it "so versatile," and said as soon as the burgundy shacket arrived, they ordered a second one in khaki.
If you're looking for a go-to piece of outerwear for the fall, head to Amazon to order this plaid shacket in your favorite color. It's sure to become a staple in your seasonal wardrobe.