The 10 Best Tinted Lip Balms of 2021 To Wear When You Don't Feel Like Lipstick
Lip balm is the ultimate beauty staple. You'll find it in our purses, on our bedside tables, inside the cupholder in the car, tucked into the backup purse, wedged between the sofa cushions, and accidentally left in the sock drawer. Seriously, we'd trash every last tube of matte lipstick in favor of recovering any one of our lip balms if ever lost. (What can we say, we're suckers for a hit of hydration.)
Tinted lip balm deserves just as much devotion. It offers all of the usual moisture, but gets bonus points for giving your lips a pinch of barely-there color. Basically, it's the over-achieving sister of your ChapStick: low maintenance enough to be swiped on while juggling a million different things, like running out the door with a coffee in hand and no time for a mirror, and pigmented enough to look like your natural lips, but better.
Here are best tinted lip balms on the market to stock up on ASAP.
Favorite Overall: Fresh Sugar Tinted Lip Treatment SPF 15
Favorite, Runner-Up: Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
Best Budget: ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
Most Splurge-Worthy: Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
Best Multitasker: Ilia Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip
Best Oil: Dior Lip Glow Oil
Most Soothing Salve: Glossier Balm Dotcom
Most Pigmented: Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm
Best Jelly Finish: Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick
Most Dependable: Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy
This pretty little tube receives our top marks for feeling extra smooth and nourishing when applied on your lips, providing healthy hydration (thanks to grapeseed and meadowfoam oils, antioxidants, and sugar), and an array of shades to choose from. Each color offers a fresh pop of subtle, yet buildable color, from the shopper-loved, sheer Rosé color to the brighter, sassy Punch color. Did we mention it also has you covered on sun damage protection?
BUY IT: $24; nordstrom.com
Favorite, Runner-Up: Clinique Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm
It's no surprise that this classic drugstore product actually lives up to the hype. Clinique's signature chubby stick has garnered longtime popularity — because it perfectly masters a smoothing, supple base layer that also gives you a touch of flushed color. The shades range from barely-there nudes and natural pinks to punchy berries and cherry reds.
BUY IT: $19; sephora.com
Best Budget: ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
This is the real OG of lip balms, and it doesn't disappoint with a slightly tinted version that you'll want to use all year long. Get ready for baby-soft lips with a touch of kissable color. This pick is great for when you want something that is barely even noticeable, but enhances your natural lip color.
BUY IT: $4.99; amazon.com
Most Splurge-Worthy: Charlotte Tilbury Hyaluronic Happikiss
Almost more like a super juicy lipstick, this newer balm is guaranteed to have the compliments rolling in. Depending on how heavy of a hand that you apply it with, it can go on like a just-bitten pinky pout or a plumped-up full-coverage lip look. Plus, the formula boasts hyaluronic acid, the powerhouse ingredient that hydrates, plumps up skin, and has other antiaging benefits. You can even get it in the brand's iconic Pillow Talk shade.
BUY IT: $34; charlottetilbury.com
Best Multitasker: Ilia Multi-Stick Cheek & Lip
Why not cut down your routine (and makeup bag!) at the same time? With this hydrating, buildable, multi-tasking stick, you're set with lip and cheek color that's also perfect for on-the-go. All it requires is your fingers to blend. Not to mention, Ilia is a clean beauty brand that you can feel good about putting on your skin. Choose from eight natural-looking colors.
BUY IT: $34; sephora.com
Best Oil: Dior Lip Glow Oil
If not for the fact that a lip oil might not be exactly what everyone wants out of a lip balm, this newer tube would've easily taken the top spot on our list. It's that good. Expect moisturized, glossy, smooth lips that look extra plump, and the product can be layered over lip liner or lipstick for a hit of hydration and shine. Basically, we're in love. Choose from nine sheer shades that customize to your natural lips.
BUY IT: $35; nordstrom.com
Most Soothing Salve: Glossier Balm Dotcom
This do-it-all skin salve quickly achieved "cult classic" status, and a handful of the fun, fruity scents (think Rose, Cherry, Mango, and Berry!) come equipped with a translucent tint, too. It's especially a perfect lip treatment for cold weather, as it's packed with hydrating castor oil, beeswax, and lanolin. The combination of ingredients is deeply soothing, moisturizing, and conditioning. Parched pouts, be gone!
BUY IT: $12; glossier.com
Most Pigmented: Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm
So, you're trying your best to be a statement lip lady, but your pout doesn't love the drying, feathering formulas? Meet the best of both of worlds. This high-shine, fuller-coverage balm goes on smooth and hydrating, but it offers a bold kick of color that will be just perfect for a night out with your girlfriends. Choose from over 25 color options. (We're loving the Nude Sheer, a spiced pinky beige.)
BUY IT: $38; nordstrom.com
Best Jelly Finish: Bobbi Brown Crushed Shine Jelly Stick
Say hello to the new version of the iconic early 2000s juicy lips. In true Bobbi Brown fashion, this tube is packed with good-for-you ingredients like fruit oils and hyaluronic acid. When applied, it gives a wash of subtle popsicle tint that makes your pout look extra hydrated and plump. Choose from six shades that range from barely-there to bright red.
BUY IT: $29; nordstrom.com
Most Dependable: Vaseline Rosy Lips Lip Therapy
We'd give up almost every lipstick on our vanity for this ultra-moisturizing rosy balm. Seriously. Try it whenever you need to revitalize dry, cracked lips, and you'll see why. This one is always a great option to keep in your purse or car for dire times.
BUY IT: $7; walmart.com