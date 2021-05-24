11 Cute and Comfortable Dresses From Target That Cost Less Than $40
Warm weather has arrived, and with it comes a chance to shop. When high temperatures strike, there's nothing quite like slipping into a comfortable summer dress, a light, breezy, one-and-done outfit that looks cute and feels cool. There are so many styles out there made for everyday wear and fun in the sun—and many of them are available at one of our favorite stores.
Clear out your closet: This is your guide to the best summer dresses available at Target right now, and none of them cost more than $40. From a short-sleeve shirtdress that's ready to be jazzed up with jewelry to a sleeveless dress dotted in miniature flowers, these affordable options are begging to be added to your carts.At these prices, you can easily stock up!
Universal Thread Short Sleeve Shirtdress
A short-sleeve shirtdress is a summer wardrobe staple. Available in six solid colors, this Universal Thread dress was made for dressing up or down: Wear the size-inclusive dress (it’s available up to 4x) with fun accessories for going out, or slip on your favorite house slippers and enjoy it as a work-from-home outfit.
Ava & Viv Ruffle Strap Dress
The square neckline and ruffled straps of this darling dress will work for so many occasions. From Target’s in-house plus-size line, it’s made of a soft, stretchy fabric and has convenient side pockets.
Universal Thread Ruffle Sleeveless Dress
Ruffles and colorful flowers come together in this long maxi dress that isn’t short on cuteness. Made of breathable cotton, the dress could be worn on the hottest of days or paired with a jacket on cool summer nights.
A New Day Elbow Sleeve Knit T-Shirt Dress
Available in multiple colors and extended sizes, this casual T-shirt dress was made for summer fun. The youthful, comfortable style hits right above the knees, and at only $12, it’s the most affordable option on this list by far.
Universal Thread Flutter Sleeveless Dress
The cottagecore trend doesn’t show any signs of slowing down, and this dress fits the bill with its fluttered sleeves and floral print. One reviewer did a warm-weather test run of the look and called it “very lightweight and cute.”
Universal Thread Short Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
For those who prefer some length, this solid-colored style is the perfect choice. The maxi dress has a V-neckline and side slits to keep you cool and comes in multiple summer-approved colors, including a soft pink.
Wild Fable Tie Front Breezy Dress
Imagine twirling in this knee-length dress with a ruffled hemline. Adjustable shoulder straps allow you to customize your fit, and the accompanying neck ties can be knotted together or left undone.
Ava & Viv Short Sleeve Button-Front Tiered Dress
Pick between stripes and solid red for this dress, which has flutter sleeves and a tiered hem. With its V-neckline, you could show off a necklace, and you can finish off the look with your favorite sandal.
Knox Rose Short Sleeve Peasant Dress
It’s all in the details with this adorable dress. The flutter sleeves, V-neckline, and tie detailing combine for a cute style that’ll easily transition from day to night.
Knox Rose Short Sleeve Babydoll Dress
No matter what’s trendy, a babydoll dress is always an adorable option. This particular Knox Rose style has a tiered bodice separated by sweet ruffles. “This dress is a must add to any wardrobe. It can be dressed up or dressed down. It is comfy enough to wear all day,” one reviewer wrote.
Wild Fable Sleeveless Tie-Back Tiered Dress
This “breathable” dress, as one customer put it, comes with front buttons and a tie at the back. The dress has a flattering tiered silhouette that hits just above the ankle and adjustable shoulder straps, too.
