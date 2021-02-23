Even Loungewear Snobs Are Obsessed With This $20 Satin Pajama Set That Comes in Over 50 Colors

Is there anything more luxurious than slipping on silky satin pajamas before snuggling up in bed? We think not—and it turns out, we're not alone. Thousands of Amazon shoppers who were looking for that same kind of lavishness added the $20 Satin Pajamas Set from Swomog to their nighttime routine and never looked back. Why? It makes them "feel like a queen."
The long-sleeved set is well known in the Amazon Fashion community as the pajamas that are so silky soft, they feel like you are "being cradled in a cloud." It's no wonder the matching pajamas have over 4,900 five-star ratings from shoppers who call them the "best loungewear you'll ever own!" And with more than 800 positive reviews, the satin pajama set is now one of the top four pajama sets on Amazon's best seller list.
The pajama set, which is made with a lightweight satin material reviewers describe as being wrapped up in "silky goodness," is designed with breathability in mind to prevent overheating while under the covers. Shoppers are also obsessed with the set's loose fit, which adds an extra level of comfort. One reviewer even says the relaxed design is so liberating that you can sleep with one leg up and the other down, or even "like a sea star." Yes, they're that comfy.
The set has a classic pajama look with a collar, a breast pocket, and buttons that line the front. The pants have an elastic around the waist to hold it up, and the hem crops off right by the ankles for a richer appearance that reviewers say makes you feel like "your life is put together."
Best of all, these pajamas come in more than 50 different colors and styles. Choose from pink polka dots and stars for a fun look, or if you want a more luxe look, we suggest going for one of the many beautiful solid colors like deep navy blue or lavender. With all that selection, even self-proclaimed loungewear snobs who say they "usually spend four times the cost of these" on pajamas are buying them in multiple colors. And who could blame 'em?
"I wanted pajamas that could make their appearance throughout the days and months to come," writes one Amazon shopper. "Let me tell you.These pajamas are it. They are cozy. They are silky. They have a waistband that doesn't cut off circulation, but feels instead, like a gentle hug."
"They are so silky and luxurious," another reviewer shares. "The quality is amazing, and they feel and look like they cost so much more than they do!"
If you've been searching for affordable silky pajamas with no luck in sight, the Swomog Satin Pajamas Set is the chic sleepwear you've been missing. The only problem? Choosing just one color!