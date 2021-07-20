I Finally Tried This Cult-Favorite Sunscreen Thanks to My Mother-In-Law
Wearing sunscreen is the flossing of skincare: You know you need to do it every day for your health, but it doesn't always happen. Luckily, with so many new sunscreens on the market, we're not subjected to putting on thick liquid with that unmistakable smell under our makeup every day. According to online reviews, no sun care product is as beloved as Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen, but I'm often wary of "holy grail" items. Could it possibly live up to the hype?
My husband has sensitive skin that doesn't respond well to most sunscreens, so his mom suggested he try her Unseen Sunscreen on a recent beach trip. He was amazed by how light it felt on his face and marveled that there was no residue on his hands. I had to try for myself.
I was immediately intrigued by the color and texture when I put it on my hand. I didn't see a blindingly white liquid that's either too runny or too thick but a formula that's clear and smooth to the touch, almost bouncy. The texture reminded me of a matte makeup primer, which makes sense; when I decided to order my own after borrowing my mother-in-law's Unseen Sunscreen at the beach, I found out that it's actually marketed as a primer rather than just a sunscreen! We love a multitasking beauty product.
As someone who often forgets to wear SPF every day (don't tell my derm or my mama!), this formula is the first that makes me want to include it in my daily routine. It might seem like a splurge, but when you think about the good-for-you skincare benefits, top-notch, reef-safe SPF, makeup priming abilities, and skin-smoothing qualities of Unseen Sunscreen, it's a total steal.
