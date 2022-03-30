Nobody Will Know These Stylish Pants That Go With Everything Actually Feel Like Loungewear
We're slowly beginning to shed our favorite loungewear and zip ourselves back into dress pants and dresses—but what if I told you that this fashion transition doesn't have to feel far from your work-from-home sweats?
Spanx may be known for its smoothing shapewear, but let me clue you in on its slimming, closure-free, and soft-as-can-be trousers. After receiving the The Slim Straight Perfect Pant courtesy of the brand and wearing them around for hours on end, I can say with confidence that these really are the "perfect" pants.
The Spanx pants' luxurious quality comes from its ponte fabric that's made from rayon, nylon, and elastane, which is soft yet thick and holds its shape despite its four-way stretch. And the straight leg cut on this investment piece (which doesn't have an investment price tag) is timeless and sophisticated. But for me, the showstopper with these pants is the absence of closures. There are no zippers or constricting buttons to dig into my waist as I sit down—just a soft waistband that defines my figure.
The silhouette has been shaped so perfectly that I simply slip them on, French tuck my favorite blouse, and go; I look put together but feel like I'm wearing sweats at every hour of the day. And even after a few washes, the pants have kept their crisp structure and smooth interior, and the waistline has stayed taut as well. I can see myself sporting these Spanx pants at work and then running to grab drinks with friends. I'm also looking forward to styling these beyond the office with booties, a nice top, and a leather jacket for a dinner date, or even a graphic tee and chunky sneakers for the daytime.
Need more convincing? Oprah Winfrey has shown her love for Spanx many times over, adding the Perfect Pant to her list of Favorite Things in 2019. "They have built-in tummy control, so you don't need to wear compression gear underneath—you're already Spanxed," she said at the time.
If the straight leg silhouette isn't your favorite, Spanx offers a collection of Perfect Pants to fit your fancy. For a trendy style that will flatter your curves, there's the Hi-Rise Flare. On the other hand, if skinny jeans have remained a staple in your closet, then the Ankle Backseam Skinny may be the pant for you. Other siblings in the The Perfect Pant family include the Ankle 4-Pocket, the Ankle Piped Skinny, and the Jogger.
Personally, I will be wearing these pants everywhere, from days at work to suave nights out. And the best part? Nobody will know that they feel like loungewear.