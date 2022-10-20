When I received my first pair of Spanx passed down from my mother and grandmother, it was a rite of passage. Wiggling into a pair of these smoothing shorts to wear under a church dress for the Christmas Eve service was nothing short of a coming-of-age moment, and the brand's been a steady companion of mine ever since. Spanx has consistently launched best-selling pants and denim, so its latest venture, its first-ever line of dresses, feels like a natural progression.

The collection is comprised of three classic silhouettes guaranteed to stun: The Perfect A-Line 3/4 Sleeve Dress, The Perfect Sheath Dress, and The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress. Each dress is made of Spanx's signature ponte fabric. Practically magical, this fabric is designed to "gently skim the body" in a way that's flattering but not skin-tight.

Spanx's Perfect Collection is already beloved thanks to its oh-so-chic The Perfect Pant and The Perfect Jumpsuit, among other hit styles, and the new dresses are sure to rival those best-sellers.

Each dress is designed to take you from day to night, office to party in the blink of an eye. You can zip up or pull on each dress by yourself—a necessity for busy women—thanks to an attached elongated ribbon attached to the zipper pull. You can also throw each one in the wash rather than hauling it to the dry cleaner's, making it an ideal choice for the hustle and bustle of the upcoming holiday season. And of course, the dresses also have pockets.

Each dress is intended to be a blank slate of sorts, able to be dressed up and down as needed. A sheath comes in handy for any occasion. The A-line (with long sleeves!) is a must-have for when the temperatures drop. As for the fit and flare, need I say more? It's flirty while still being appropriate for any dress code.

While I'm a fan of the black styles for sheer versatility, the dresses also come in Spanx True Red, a bright and attention-grabbing shade. Better yet, the sheath, A-line, and fit and flare styles are each available in sizes XS to 3X.

Head to Spanx to shop the Perfect Dresses now. Considering the buttery fabrics feel like yoga pants but look like your favorite cocktail slip, they're likely to sell out quickly.

