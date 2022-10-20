Style Spanx Dresses Are Now Available For The First Time Ever—Just In Time For The Holiday Season They’ll take you from church to errands to gatherings in style. By Southern Living Editors Southern Living Editors Since 1966, the editors of Southern Living have been carrying out the mission of the brand: to bring enjoyment, fulfillment, and inspiration to our readers by celebrating life in the South. We inspire creativity in their homes, their kitchens, their gardens, and their personal style. We are a friend they can trust, a guide to the seasons, a helping hand during the holidays, and a relentless champion of the Southern way of life. Southern Living's editorial guidelines Published on October 20, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Spanx When I received my first pair of Spanx passed down from my mother and grandmother, it was a rite of passage. Wiggling into a pair of these smoothing shorts to wear under a church dress for the Christmas Eve service was nothing short of a coming-of-age moment, and the brand's been a steady companion of mine ever since. Spanx has consistently launched best-selling pants and denim, so its latest venture, its first-ever line of dresses, feels like a natural progression. The collection is comprised of three classic silhouettes guaranteed to stun: The Perfect A-Line 3/4 Sleeve Dress, The Perfect Sheath Dress, and The Perfect Fit & Flare Dress. Each dress is made of Spanx's signature ponte fabric. Practically magical, this fabric is designed to "gently skim the body" in a way that's flattering but not skin-tight. Courtesy of Spanx BUY IT: $198; spanx.com Spanx's Perfect Collection is already beloved thanks to its oh-so-chic The Perfect Pant and The Perfect Jumpsuit, among other hit styles, and the new dresses are sure to rival those best-sellers. Each dress is designed to take you from day to night, office to party in the blink of an eye. You can zip up or pull on each dress by yourself—a necessity for busy women—thanks to an attached elongated ribbon attached to the zipper pull. You can also throw each one in the wash rather than hauling it to the dry cleaner's, making it an ideal choice for the hustle and bustle of the upcoming holiday season. And of course, the dresses also have pockets. Courtesy of Spanx BUY IT: $198; spanx.com Each dress is intended to be a blank slate of sorts, able to be dressed up and down as needed. A sheath comes in handy for any occasion. The A-line (with long sleeves!) is a must-have for when the temperatures drop. As for the fit and flare, need I say more? It's flirty while still being appropriate for any dress code. While I'm a fan of the black styles for sheer versatility, the dresses also come in Spanx True Red, a bright and attention-grabbing shade. Better yet, the sheath, A-line, and fit and flare styles are each available in sizes XS to 3X. Courtesy of Spanx BUY IT: $188; spanx.com Head to Spanx to shop the Perfect Dresses now. Considering the buttery fabrics feel like yoga pants but look like your favorite cocktail slip, they're likely to sell out quickly. More Must-Shop Deals Spanx Released Another Pair of Universally Flattering Leggings Just in Time for Fall This Charleston-Made Cast-Iron Skillet Is The Ultimate Heirloom-Worthy Gift We're Calling It: Spanx's Best-Selling Flare Jeans Are The Ultra-Comfy Must-Have For Fall Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit