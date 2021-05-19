This Under-$25 Amazon Button-Down Doubles as the Perfect Casual Top and Swim Cover-Up for Summer
During a hot, balmy summer, comfort is just as crucial as style when it comes to choosing your outfit of the day. As cute as a top might be, it better not be stifling or underarm sweat-inducing. Light colors and breezy materials are essential to make it through summertime without stuffing your top with tissues to avoid any, er, excess perspiration.
Perhaps that's why a loose, airy button-down has always been and continues to be perfect for bolstering up any warm-weather wardrobe. A classic button-down never goes out of style, and there's undoubtedly one sitting in your mother's closet, your grandmother's closet, and hopefully your own. No? Well, it's your lucky day. There's an under-$25 breezy button-down on Amazon that shoppers are hailing "super stylish," "super comfy," and "the perfect button-down." One reviewer even says, "I receive compliments every time I wear it."
The loose-fitting blouse gets high marks for being lightweight and breathable with flattering front pockets. Judging by the different ways shoppers have posted wearing the shirt, it's incredibly versatile and can be worn as a casual top, swim cover-up, or layering piece. Some fashionistas within the reviews recommend leaving the bottom buttons undone and tying up the loose ends to create a cute knotted look that can be paired with high-waisted pants or shorts.
Basically, it's here to make your summer wardrobe easy and breezy, so that you can enjoy the sound of waves crashing and burgers going onto the grill instead. Did we mention you can shop from 15 different colors and patterns? The chambray and classic white are calling our name.
Shop the button-down blouse that over 1,500 Amazon shoppers swear by below.
GRAPENT Women’s Casual Loose Roll-Up Sleeve Blouse
Shop a size range from extra-small to extra-extra large. Size up if you prefer an even looser or longer fit.
BUY IT: $17.99 and up; amazon.com