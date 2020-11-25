The Nap Dress Is the Easiest Way to Wear Your Pajamas Outside of the House

If Helen of Troy was the face that launched a thousand ships, it’s Hill House Home’s Nap Dress that’s launched a thousand Instagram posts.

The high-end home goods and apparel brand debuted its first collection of Nap Dresses back in 2018, but it wasn’t until this July’s launch of summer frocks that I started seeing the Nap Dress (the name is trademarked) everywhere. While the line includes six silhouettes of varying lengths, necklines, and sleeve styles, it’s the Ellie Nap Dress style, with its smocked bodice, fluttery sleeves, and tiered midi skirt, that seems to pop up on my feed the most.

And for good reason: It’s incredibly photogenic—the kind of dress that you’d want to wear on holiday in the south of France. But it’s also comfortable, made from breezy 100% cotton, with a roomy fit and plenty of stretch. In other words, it’s the ideal dress for riding out a pandemic at home.

Like the house dress, its slightly more utilitarian sister, the nap dress is a stylish antidote for athleisure fatigue. Plus, it does your favorite pair of leggings one better: Whether you wear the dress to run errands or to dinner on the terrace, nobody will ever guess that you took an afternoon snooze in it just a few hours before.

Hill House Home’s Nap Dresses start at $75 and come in nine patterns, two of which are semi-sheer and best worn at home or as cover-ups. The other seven, including chinoiserie-inspired botanical prints and classic plaids, are the real workhorses—opaque and suited for sleeping and socializing. For the holiday season and its litany of virtual and socially distanced gatherings, we’re especially partial to the tartan, which feels as festive and timeless as our favorite Spode Christmas china. Plus, the fluttered sleeves and smocked top will strike all the merry and bright notes at your office’s holiday Zoom call.

Of course, you don’t have to buy the trademarked Nap Dress to indulge in the ultimate day-to-night, sofa-to-soiree style. Any dress can be a nap dress if you snooze hard enough!

