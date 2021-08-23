These Fall Dresses Are So Cute, You Won't Believe They're All Under $40 at Walmart
Every change in season calls for a wardrobe refresh. With summer coming to a close, now marks the perfect time to begin curating pieces for fall—starting with the quintessential cool-weather dress. Thankfully, Walmart has already stocked shelves with fashionable and affordable fall dresses for the autumn months, courtesy of its Free Assembly line.
Showcasing the season's biggest trends, the Free Assembly Fall 2021 collection is filled with transitional pieces for every forecast. Styles range from feminine puff-sleeve dresses and tiered swing dresses to ruffled maxis and cozy oversized sweatshirt dresses. And there is no shortage of gorgeous prints and patterns in this collection. Each piece is priced under $40, available in sizes XS to 3XL, and made using sustainable practices, aiding shoppers in their search for flattering and affordable dresses for fall.
Below, explore the best dresses from the Walmart Free Assembly Fall 2021 Collection and start building your perfect fall wardrobe.
Related Items
Free Assembly Ribbed Swing Dress with Long Sleeves
Whether the occasion calls for casual or dressy, this versatile dress is stylishly effortless on its own, and can be amped up with accessories and a jacket. Choose between five classic colors that will match everything in your closet.
Free Assembly V-Neck Midi Dress
Puff sleeves and an empire waist create a boho-inspired and flattering silhouette, while a trendy floral print keeps this dress modern, making it ideal for any fall gathering.
Free Assembly Sweatshirt Dress
Putting a bold twist on sweater weather, this sweatshirt dress wraps around you like your favorite blanket and keeps you looking stylish. It comes in six trendy colors. Sport it on your couch or while you're out and about enjoying the foliage.
Free Assembly Sweater Dress with Bell Sleeves
Get your wardrobe ready for the office with this sweater dress, which boasts a comfortable T-shirt fit and gets a fashionable upgrade with its bell sleeves.
Free Assembly Crewneck Swing Dress
Crafted from a soft-to-the-touch knit fabric, this crewneck swing dress never feels restrictive and is able to suit every wardrobe thanks to its simple-yet-elevated design. Priced at just $24, we invite you to add all five colors to your cart.
Free Assembly Turtleneck Sweater Dress
When temperatures really start to dip, this turtleneck sweater dress will help you brave the cold without sacrificing style. It comes in six fall-friendly colors, including a striped print for added flair.
Free Assembly Tiered Swing Dress
Perfect for those in-between weather days, this cotton swing dress keeps things breezy while also providing enough coverage with its long sleeves for chilly breezes.
Free Assembly Seamed Dress with Flutter Sleeves
Bridging together the worlds of casual and dressy, this everyday dress acts as a stylish foundation for any fall look. Pair it with white sneakers for a laidback feel, or dress it up with heels or your favorite flats for work and fun nights on the town.
Free Assembly Puff Sleeve Tiered Dress
Between its split neckline, tiered skirt, and quarter-length puff sleeves, this denim dress gives you everything you need to create an impactful fall outfit.
Free Assembly Swing Shirtdress with Long Sleeves
Flowy, flattering, and versatile, this tiered shirt dress requires minimal styling thanks to its elegant design. It also comes in a stylish sage green and classic black.
Free Assembly Pocket Midi Dress with Short Sleeves
Boasting a basic T-shirt silhouette, this midi dress gets an edgy upgrade thanks to its double slits and smart colorways.
Free Assembly Tiered Maxi Dress with Long Sleeves
This dress offers the right amount of looseness and structure with its oversized fit and charming tiered skirt. And since it's denim, it will keep you warm when the sun hides behind the clouds.
Free Assembly Western Shirtdress
When the weather can't make up its mind, the Free Assembly Western Shirtdress takes the guesswork out of what to wear with its effortless design reminiscent of your favorite button-up shirt.
Bonus: Free Assembly V-Neck Jumpsuit
If your closet is already filled with fall dresses, then switch things up with this elegant jumpsuit from Free Assembly. Available in red, navy, and black, it makes a stylish statement on its own, and features an adjustable belt for a flattering fit.