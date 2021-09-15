15 Fall Fashion Essentials From Walmart That Cost Well Under $50
As soon as cooler temperatures arrive and fall-inspired home decor fills store shelves, it's time to throw those bathing suits in the back of the dresser and break out the sweaters. Whether you're heading to the coffee shop for a pumpkin-flavored beverage or to the football field to cheer on the home team, a few fall fashion staples can keep you feeling warm and looking cute all season.
And updating your wardrobe doesn't have to burn a hole in your pocketbook. In fact, we found warm teddy coats, beautiful boots, and so much more, all for under $50 at Walmart. If you're ready for something new (after all, autumn is the season of change), scroll down for 15 fall fashion essentials from Walmart.
Shop Walmart Fall Fashion Under $50
- Jason Maxwell Faux Wool Shirt Jacket, $32.96
- Celebrity Pink Curvy Dad Jeans, $18.50
- Ukap Ribbed Knitted Midi Dress, $19.58–$20.58
- Ettika Gold Tone Chunky Chain Statement Necklace, $14.99 (orig. $35)
- Dokotoo Khaki Sleeveless Knitted Sweater Vest, $30.58 (orig. $33.96)
- Focusnorm Retro Wool Felt Wide Brim Fedora Hat, $10.99 (orig. $12.93)
- Scoop Block Heel Western Boot, $34 (orig. $47)
- Scoop Square Neck Mesh Top with Blouson Sleeves, $30
- Attitude Unknown Faux Leather Double Breasted Short Blazer, $32
- Time and Tru Boyfriend Cardigan, $16.98
- Wodstyle Thick Teddy Fleece Jacket, $35.49 (orig. $46.49)
- Time and Tru High Rise Skinny Jeans, $18.94
- Scoop Pink Floyd Tour Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt, $15
- Time and Tru Lug Boots, $19.98
- Time & Tru Scrunchie Shoulder Bag, $14.97
Jason Maxwell Faux Wool Shirt Jacket
It can be difficult to predict whether you'll want to wear a t-shirt or a jacket some fall mornings—so why not opt for a middle ground between the two? This "shacket" is something you can layer on when it's chilly and easily shed when the sun's out. It comes in five stylish plaid colors.
Celebrity Pink Curvy Dad Jeans
If you've been looking for new denim, you need to get the Celebrity Pink Curvy Dad Jeans. The loose fit of these jeans through the hips and thigh makes them trendy, but the high rise is totally classic. They come in two great washes (dark and light) and sizes 1 through 13.
Ukap Ribbed Knitted Midi Dress
Sure, ribbed knit dresses like this one are super trendy right now, but this texture and pattern never really goes out of style. With its midi length and V-neckline, this dress has modern appeal without being too sexy. Plus, it comes in four colors.
Ettika Gold Tone Chunky Chain Statement Necklace
If you've been looking for a simple statement necklace, stop your search. This one's gold tone, chain-link style, and heart pendant will suit a range of fashion styles. We think it'd look especially great layered over a turtleneck.
Dokotoo Khaki Sleeveless Knitted Sweater Vest
If the school-uniform look is synonymous with fall to you, then this sweater vest should be on your radar. The sleeveless cable knit pullover has a v-neckline and gives off a sophisticated appearance when layered over a button-down. Plus, it's a boost of warmth.
Focusnorm Retro Wool Felt Wide Brim Fedora Hat
A fall wardrobe just isn't complete without a good hat—like this fedora style. Its wide brim, creased crown, belted band, and felt texture are style elements we've seen return year after year.
Scoop Block Heel Western Boot
Add cowgirl flair to the season with these eye-catching black-and-white boots, which will work with skirts and jeans alike. If you prefer a more casual color, opt for the autumnal warm brown.
Scoop Square Neck Mesh Top with Blouson Sleeves
Made with blouson sleeves, a ruched bodice, and a square neckline, this top hints at "Bridgerton" now but will look timeless as the years go on. Plus, despite the volume, the sleeves should fit comfortably under most fall jackets.
Attitude Unknown Faux Leather Double Breasted Short Blazer
Need a little edge? Then you need to add this black faux leather blazer to your shopping cart. The double-breasted style can instantly transform a casual outfit into a head-turning look.
Time and Tru Boyfriend Cardigan
You can never have too many good cardigans, right? This cotton version has a shaker stitch and oversized fit that can translate into nearly anyone's closet. While it's normally available in four colors, it's so popular that two are sold out as of this writing—so you'd better hurry.
Wodstyle Thick Teddy Fleece Jacket
If you've never owned a teddy jacket, this is your sign to finally invest. Its cozy fleece material reads fashion-forward, not campground, even though it'll help keep you warm like camping gear would. Pop up the collar and stick your hands in the deep pockets when it gets extra chilly out. It comes in black, red, brown, and beige.
Time and Tru High Rise Skinny Jeans
These high-rise jeans flatter your figure without sacrificing on style. The button-fly skinny jeans are designed to hit at the ankle and go up to size 20. They come in four colors, and all but the gray ones have subtle rips. At only $19, you can't go wrong.
Scoop Pink Floyd Tour Graphic Short Sleeve T-Shirt
What goes better under a fall jacket or cardigan than a good graphic tee? This Pink Floyd style adds a retro vibe to an outfit and comes in sizes small through 3X.
Time and Tru Lug Boots
Combat boots are a somewhat recent fall wardrobe hallmark. Not only are the tough-looking boots comfortable to walk in, they also keep feet warm in the cool autumn weather. These combat boots come in several neutral colors and range in size from 6 to 11.
Time & Tru Scrunchie Shoulder Bag
At just $15, this bag is an affordable way to try out a big trend from this year. The faux leather purse can be held by the top handle or slipped over the shoulder and is big enough to hold a phone, credit cards, and small bottle of hand sanitizer (at the very least). Plus, there are fall-inspired hues among its color offerings, including a spicy orange and a deep green.
