Vera Bradley's New Peanuts-Themed Collection is a Nostalgic Dream

Snoopy skiing down paisley slopes? Say no more. 
By Tara Massouleh McCay November 12, 2021
If you're counting down the days until A Charlie Brown Christmas airs on TV this year, then we have just the thing for you. Vera Bradley and Peanuts have teamed up for the ultimate holiday collaboration that perfectly encompasses the nostalgia and magic of the season. The Vera Bradley + Peanuts collection includes three limited-edition patterns that feature everyone's favorite beagle in a variety of winter wonderland settings. 

The Ski Slope Snoopy pattern transports Snoopy and his pal Woodstock to a vintage ski resort filled with glorious alpine trees, colorful chairlifts, and Snoopy skiing down paisley slopes. Ski Jump Snoopy is all about the accessories with Snoopy and Woodstock modeling a variety of seasonal hats—from Santa hats and toboggans to reindeer ears—while they ski, sled, and skate through the season. And finally, the Snoopy Fair Isle pattern incorporates Snoopy and Woodstock into a timeless red, white, grey, and navy fair isle pattern. 

The collection of 71 styles has all Vera Bradley's fan-favorite silhouettes like the Vera Tote and Large Duffle, as well as a few exclusive styles created specifically for the collaboration. You won't want to miss the cozy sleepwear sets for the entire family. Prices range from $14.95 to $150, and products can be bought online or at Vera Bradley stores across the country. 

With illustrations pulled straight from Charles M. Schultz's classic 1960s and 1970s comic strips, there's no better gift for fans of the iconic comic. Did we mention Vera Bradley is offering free shipping on all orders? 

Check out some of our favorites from the collection below. 

Credit: Vera Bradley

Large Travel Duffel Bag

BUY IT: $120; verabradley.com

Whether you're heading home or road tripping for a winter weekend getaway, this is the perfect duffel to carry everything you need. The duffel features plenty of exterior and interior pockets, plus a detachable shoulder strap for the ultimate in convenience.

Credit: Vera Bradley

Quilted Stocking

BUY IT: $45; verabradley.com

Deck the halls with this whimsical stocking featuring the utterly adorable Ski Slope Snoopy print. Bonus: You can even get it monogrammed!

Credit: Vera Bradley

Cozy Socks

BUY IT: $15; verabradley.com

Ideal for chilly winter mornings, these cozy socks are lined with Sherpa to keep you warm all winter long. The socks fit US women's sizes 5-10 and feature no-slip silicone dots on the bottom.

Credit: Vera Bradley

Small Backpack

BUY IT: $85; verabradley.com

Weekend chores and outings are a breeze with this fun Ski Jump Snoopy printed backpack. Multiple compartments and dual water bottle holders ensure you've got a place for everything.  

Credit: Vera Bradley

Pot Holder & Oven Mitt Set

BUY IT: $32; verabradley.com

When holiday meal preparation ramps up, get a helping hand from Snoopy and Woodstock in a fun fair isle-patterned pot holder and oven mitt set.  

Credit: Vera Bradley

Decorative Throw Pillow

BUY IT: $35; verabradley.com

Add a festive pop to any space with this fleece decorative throw pillow. A hypoallergenic fill and invisible zip closure make laundering a breeze.  

Credit: Vera Bradley

Family Pajamas One-Piece Sleeper

BUY IT: $35; verabradley.com

The entire family can celebrate the season in style thanks to these seasonal patterned pajama sets. We love the youth and men's and women's sets, but something about the baby onesie is extra adorable!

Credit: Vera Bradley

Ribbed Jogger Pajama Pants

BUY IT: $60; verabradley.com

Made for late mornings and movie marathons, these stretch velour joggers are about to be your new favorite cozy pants. Did we mention they have pockets?

