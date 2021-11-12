Vera Bradley's New Peanuts-Themed Collection is a Nostalgic Dream
If you're counting down the days until A Charlie Brown Christmas airs on TV this year, then we have just the thing for you. Vera Bradley and Peanuts have teamed up for the ultimate holiday collaboration that perfectly encompasses the nostalgia and magic of the season. The Vera Bradley + Peanuts collection includes three limited-edition patterns that feature everyone's favorite beagle in a variety of winter wonderland settings.
The Ski Slope Snoopy pattern transports Snoopy and his pal Woodstock to a vintage ski resort filled with glorious alpine trees, colorful chairlifts, and Snoopy skiing down paisley slopes. Ski Jump Snoopy is all about the accessories with Snoopy and Woodstock modeling a variety of seasonal hats—from Santa hats and toboggans to reindeer ears—while they ski, sled, and skate through the season. And finally, the Snoopy Fair Isle pattern incorporates Snoopy and Woodstock into a timeless red, white, grey, and navy fair isle pattern.
The collection of 71 styles has all Vera Bradley's fan-favorite silhouettes like the Vera Tote and Large Duffle, as well as a few exclusive styles created specifically for the collaboration. You won't want to miss the cozy sleepwear sets for the entire family. Prices range from $14.95 to $150, and products can be bought online or at Vera Bradley stores across the country.
With illustrations pulled straight from Charles M. Schultz's classic 1960s and 1970s comic strips, there's no better gift for fans of the iconic comic. Did we mention Vera Bradley is offering free shipping on all orders?
Check out some of our favorites from the collection below.
Related Items
Large Travel Duffel Bag
BUY IT: $120; verabradley.com
Whether you're heading home or road tripping for a winter weekend getaway, this is the perfect duffel to carry everything you need. The duffel features plenty of exterior and interior pockets, plus a detachable shoulder strap for the ultimate in convenience.
Quilted Stocking
BUY IT: $45; verabradley.com
Deck the halls with this whimsical stocking featuring the utterly adorable Ski Slope Snoopy print. Bonus: You can even get it monogrammed!
Cozy Socks
BUY IT: $15; verabradley.com
Ideal for chilly winter mornings, these cozy socks are lined with Sherpa to keep you warm all winter long. The socks fit US women's sizes 5-10 and feature no-slip silicone dots on the bottom.
Small Backpack
BUY IT: $85; verabradley.com
Weekend chores and outings are a breeze with this fun Ski Jump Snoopy printed backpack. Multiple compartments and dual water bottle holders ensure you've got a place for everything.
Pot Holder & Oven Mitt Set
BUY IT: $32; verabradley.com
When holiday meal preparation ramps up, get a helping hand from Snoopy and Woodstock in a fun fair isle-patterned pot holder and oven mitt set.
Decorative Throw Pillow
BUY IT: $35; verabradley.com
Add a festive pop to any space with this fleece decorative throw pillow. A hypoallergenic fill and invisible zip closure make laundering a breeze.
Family Pajamas One-Piece Sleeper
BUY IT: $35; verabradley.com
The entire family can celebrate the season in style thanks to these seasonal patterned pajama sets. We love the youth and men's and women's sets, but something about the baby onesie is extra adorable!
Ribbed Jogger Pajama Pants
BUY IT: $60; verabradley.com
Made for late mornings and movie marathons, these stretch velour joggers are about to be your new favorite cozy pants. Did we mention they have pockets?