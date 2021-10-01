Vera Bradley Just Launched Their First-Ever Apparel Collection
Known for their classic colorful patterns and travel bags, Vera Bradley has introduced a new way to add some color to your life by releasing their first apparel collection. Their new fall outerwear and loungewear pieces feature the same iconic patterns they're known for, this time in wearable styles that are perfect to step into the fall and winter months. Apparel pieces available now include a mix of outerwear, tops and tees, leggings, sleepwear, and accessories. The collection will continue to expand over the next few months as they continue to release additional pieces throughout the season.
All styles are available in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL. Whether you're shopping for yourself or are ready to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping you can shop every piece from the new apparel collection at VeraBradley.com. Read on for our favorite picks, starting at $20.
Related Items
Packable Raincoat
BUY IT: $70; verabradley.com
Available in four patterns, the packable rain jacket will help you always stay prepared for pop-up showers. It features two patch pockets (one of which it folds into) a draw-cord waist, draw-cord hood, and interior mesh back for ventilation.
Pajama Long Sleeve Shirt and Ribbed Jogger Pajama Pants
BUY IT: Shirt, $38; verabradley.com and Joggers, $50; verabradley.com
Worn separately or together, the pajama shirt and joggers offer plenty of comfort for lounging. They're made with a printed and plush velour fabric. The joggers also feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring.
Puffer Vest
BUY IT: $65; verabradley.com
The puffer vest features quilted accents on the outside and fleece on the inside for extra warmth. There are also two fleece-lined zip pockets on the exterior alongside the zip closure. It comes in two pattern choices, Rosa Camo and Java Olive.
Plush Fleece Robe
BUY IT: $60; verabradley.com
The cozy fleece robe is available in two patterns: Hope Blooms Light Pink and Hanging Around. It has two pockets, a waist tie, and is also machine washable.
Leggings
BUY IT: $55; verabradley.com
Leggings in the colorful Rosa Camo pattern will add a touch of fun to any outfit, from running errands to walking the dog or even working from home. The high-rise style feature two slip pockets on the exterior to keep valuables safe as you walk.
Cozy Life Slippers
BUY IT: $20; verabradley.com
A fluffy Sherpa lining and padded insole aim to make every step in these cozy slippers a comfortable one. Silicone dots on the bottom offer extra grip and an elastic heel will keep them in place.