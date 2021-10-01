Vera Bradley Just Launched Their First-Ever Apparel Collection

Known for their classic colorful patterns and travel bags, Vera Bradley has introduced a new way to add some color to your life by releasing their first apparel collection. Their new fall outerwear and loungewear pieces feature the same iconic patterns they're known for, this time in wearable styles that are perfect to step into the fall and winter months. Apparel pieces available now include a mix of outerwear, tops and tees, leggings, sleepwear, and accessories. The collection will continue to expand over the next few months as they continue to release additional pieces throughout the season.



All styles are available in a range of sizes from XS to 3XL. Whether you're shopping for yourself or are ready to get a head start on your holiday gift shopping you can shop every piece from the new apparel collection at VeraBradley.com. Read on for our favorite picks, starting at $20.