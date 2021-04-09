Vera Bradley and Crocs Launch Tropics-inspired Footwear Collection and Be Still Our Island-Loving Hearts
As Southerners, we can't resist a good leaf print.
Let's be honest, we've all been living pretty much exclusively in slippers, sneakers, and Crocs this past year. And Crocs, how we swoon for 'em. They're fun, durable, and oh-so-comfy. And something about their design and breathability just speak to our Southern hearts and hot climate.
Now, we're excited to learn that Vera Bradley and Crocs are launching a limited-edition footwear collection designed to get you dreaming of the tropics every time you slip them on. This marks the third time Vera Bradley and Crocs have collaborated, and we have to say we're really swooning for the gorgeous color palette and designs. In the new Vera Bradley + Crocs collection, consumers can choose from Crocs' iconic Classic Clog ($49.99) and a new style, the Kadee Sandal ($29.99). Both styles will be available in Vera Bradley's newest patterns, Rain Forest Canopy Pink and Rain Forest Leaves. Tropics-inspired Vera Bradley + Crocs Jibbitz charms ($9.99) will also be available to purchase in three-packs to add some more flair to your clogs or sandals.
"Combining Vera Bradley's bright and cheery signature patterns with Crocs' signature comfort that customers have come to know and love has proven to be a winning combination that appeals to fans of both of our brands," said Daren Hull, Vera Bradley Brand President, in a company press release. "We're thrilled to debut our third Vera Bradley + Crocs collection, which we designed to help our customers walk on the bright side, whether they're strolling along the beach or just taking a trip to their local mall."
"Encouraging individuality and self-expression are hallmarks of the Crocs brand and Vera Bradley is the perfect partner to embolden our consumers to feel more comfortable in their own shoes," added Emily Sly, Crocs' Vice President of Global Marketing, in the same media statement. "Rooted in the iconic DNA that Crocs and Vera Bradley are recognized for, our bold and bright tropics-inspired styles, paired with Jibbitz charms, will add a dash of personality and playfulness to consumers' spring style."
Vera Bradley + Crocs footwear, as well as the Jibbitz charms are now available online at VeraBradley.com here and at select Crocs retail locations.
We have a feeling we'll definitely be buying a few extra pairs of sandals or clogs as gifts for loved ones. If we can't make it to the tropics quite yet, bring the tropics here, we say.