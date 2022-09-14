Target Is Hiding The Best $45 Dupe For The Classic $395 Barbour Jacket
When it comes to items that you only wear for a sliver of the calendar year, there's no deal too good to pass up. Investing in high-quality pieces is important, to be sure, but nothing really compares to finding something you love at a price your wallet can appreciate. As far as investment pieces, many consider the Barbour jacket up there as one of the most coveted—and understandably pricey as a result. A classic jacket beloved for its durability, warmth, and style, a waxed Barbour has long been quite the Southern investment piece, especially for those who spend time outdoors during the fleeting autumns and winters in the South.
This year, you don't need to shell out shy of $400 to get the traditional corduroy-collared look. Target has the ultimate dupe for the utilitarian outdoor jacket, and it rings in at under $50 with three different color options, one of which is the quintessential olive green that Barbour is known for.
BUY IT: Women's Utility Anorak Jacket; $45; target.com
The Women's Utility Anorak Jacket was recently released at Target, and it features the flap-patch pockets, snap buttons, and loose silhouette that are characteristic of the Barbour Beadnell Wax Jacket. For those who prefer to go with affordably-priced seasonal accessories, or those who merely want to test out a similar style before making a splurge on Barbour, the Target jacket makes an ideal option.
Where the jackets obviously differ is in construction. The Target Women's Utility Anorak Jacket is made from lightweight cotton, making it a more breathable but less durable option as the thicker, waxed alternative. However, since it is made with 100 percent cotton, it's versatile enough for the ever-changing weather in the South. Additionally, it comes in three colors—olive green, chestnut brown, and dusty pink—that each come in a very inclusive size range from XS to 4X.
This Target dupe offers a classic look at a steal of a price. For those who don't need the extreme durability and warmth of a Barbour, but enjoy the style, it makes for a stylish accessory to have in your closet for fall and winter.