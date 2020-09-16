Walmart Shoppers Think They've Found the Perfect Fall Boots (and They're Only $25)
Nothing says the arrival of a new season quite like rotating your shoe collection. So with fall just around the corner, this means it's time to give your sandals a break and let boots make their long-awaited return.
If you're in the market for a new pair of go-to fall booties (who isn't?), there's good news — doing so will hardly put a dent in your wallet when you grab this $25 pair shoppers are swooning over. The popular Western-style ankle boot is a rising best-seller among Walmart shoppers who can't get over just how comfortable and versatile the shoes are.
A classic ankle boot is key to transitioning into chillier temperatures, and the Western-influenced detailing of the Time and Tru boots puts an elevated spin on the silhouette. Its deep rust brown color contrasts with a 2-inch stacked wooden heel, and an almond-shaped toe adds a bit of edge.
Aside from its serious style, the boots are a favorite because of their comfortable design. Since they have an incognito side zipper and ankle pull tab, taking them on and off as you head through the door is a breeze, and the low heel adds just enough of a lift for a doable all-day height. But it's the boot's memory foam-cushioned footbed that's really been stealing the hearts of customers.
The boots have earned a rating of 4.8 stars from shoppers whose reviews are filled with raving accounts of how comfortable the memory foam makes them. Since taking your booties off to tend to aching heels is far too common, this style's attention to comfort is worth noting.
They're versatile enough to wear with jeans, dresses, and more, so it's no wonder shoppers have named the $25 booties a must-have fall style. You can head to Walmart to snag the comfortable ankle boots for yourself.
